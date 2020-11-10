What started off as an idea for a mental health facility that couldn’t take off for several years has turned into a clinic serving several hundred veterans per month.
The Veterans Affairs Denton Mental Health Annex opened a little more than a year ago to provide specialty mental and behavioral health services to veterans in the county. Since its doors opened in 2019, psychologist Jennifer Adams, the clinical director for telemental health at the North Texas VA, said the annex has expanded the services it provides, increased the number of veterans it sees, and didn’t falter in its switch to telehealth services due to COVID-19.
“We opened last [year in] July, and in the beginning the community had really supported us and came around us to get the clinic up and running,” Adams said. “At the time, we were operating without the full capacity of certain services. We had no internet at the time. ... We’ve since been able to get that squared away, and we’re a fully functioning clinic.”
The annex provides veterans in Denton County with more intensive mental health care. The VA’s Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Colorado Boulevard has mental health resources as well, but the annex at 406 S. Carroll Blvd. has staff who focus on more severe mental health issues such as bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression.
Some of its services include individual therapy, group therapy, a PTSD basics group therapy, PTSD support, a family support group, a mindful meditation group and medication management with psychiatrists.
The annex employs two social workers, one mental health registered nurse, two psychiatrists, an advanced practice registered nurse who prescribes medication, a licensed practical nurse and two clerks.
“We more than doubled,” Adams said of staffing now compared with the beginning.
The number of veterans seen also has increased.
“We’re averaging close to 400, if not more, per month,” she said.
That’s not to say there’s an increase in veterans experiencing mental health issues, but instead it’s more people asking for help, Adams said. Although the numbers dipped a little bit at the start of the pandemic, because clients didn’t know if they were supposed to physically go in, they’ve gone back up.
“Mental health has always been kind of a stigma, whether you’re a veteran or not, and now people are recognizing the importance of getting help,” Adams said. “There’s so many stressors. Our world has changed so much in so little time.”
Chris Martin, president of the Denton County Veterans Coalition, said the new Denton location cut out a stressful drive for veterans.
“They don’t have to drive to Dallas anymore, go down Lancaster Street, which is a hard drive,” Martin said. “For a veteran with PTSD, that environment [on Lancaster] with trash in the road resembles Iraq with [explosives] hidden. The annex eliminated that drive, and that has been very significant.”
While the CBOC has a smaller conference room for group therapy, the Mental Health Annex has a large room that can fit 25 people. Although in-person group therapy is on pause due to COVID-19, Adams said the annex didn’t miss a beat in transitioning to telehealth.
Adams said the VA of North Texas system has seen the third-largest amount of telehealth calls nationally.
“We sent everyone home and quickly had to transition staff to teleworking and get our veterans used to being seen over video,” Adams said. “We have VA Video Connect, and we’re using it to conduct our therapy sessions and group therapy. Even since things have lightened up, we’re still really trying to keep people safe by continuing to do video visits for most veterans.”
Heading into next year, Adams said they’re looking to add group therapy for substance abuse. Paul Bastaich, director of the Denton County Veterans Service Office, said a new building is on the way as well to house Denton County’s VA.
“This is a very successful, incredible addition to what the VA intends to put together in the future [in the county],” Bastaich said. “They intend to put a [new] VA building. This was a Band-Aid. We have a necessity here.”