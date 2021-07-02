Local farmers are making it through one of the latest wheat harvest in recent memory. Wheat is Denton County’s No. 1 crop in terms of acres, with the county producing 23,000-30,000 acres of wheat each year. When the crop is harvested, you can see fields of golden brown wheat plants with combines going through and harvesting the crop. Most years, the wheat harvest runs May 15 through June 1. This year, the wheat harvest didn’t even begin for most farmers until the middle of June and is ongoing.
The late harvest was due to a couple of things — for one, we had lower temperatures than normal for late spring, and we had an abundance of rainfall. September and May is when we receive the most rain in Denton County, but this year, in May we received double our normal amount — 10.2 inches versus 5.1 inches. This made the fields impassable for long periods of time.
Farmers had to bring in special equipment to harvest their crop, some used rice tires made for wet fields and some brought in special tracks to use.
“This was the longest wheat harvest I can remember, it took us 28 days this year,” local farmer Travis Wilson said. “We battled an April freeze and the damage it caused, and then had trouble getting in the field to get the crop out due to all the rainfall in May. It’s just frustrating to see high-yielding heads with nothing in them.”
Yields and quality numbers vary from producer to producer. While farmers had high hopes for a bumper crop with 80 bushel of wheat, a lot of farmers are just happy to be at the end of the line. One farmer told me, “Man, it just feels good to be done with this year and move onto the next one.” Farmers in general are optimists; they are always ready for the next good year.
Wheat is mostly used for human consumption, so it is important for the average citizen. A bushel of wheat yields 90 loaves of whole wheat bread. Flour is a byproduct of wheat so any food that includes flour would not be possible without our hardworking wheat farmers.