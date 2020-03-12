With COVID-19 cases confirmed in surrounding counties, Denton County homeless shelters and resource centers are doing deep cleans and taking steps to prevent the possible spread of the virus.
There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the county as of Thursday, but Denton County Public Health is continuing to monitor daily. There were seven confirmed and presumptive positive cases across Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties as of Thursday.
While Our Daily Bread of Denton has done deep cleans in the past, assistant executive director Jeni Grissom said they’d be doing them more often in light of the spreading virus.
She said they’re treating this virus like other outbreaks in the past such as SARS and H1N1.
“We’re suggesting [to clients] to wash their hands and [we’re] providing hand sanitizer, and first bumping, elbow bumping, bowing, rather than shaking hands,” Grissom said. “We’re kind of treating [coronavirus] as the same and just trying to keep a really clean environment, sterilizing everything, deep cleaning the chairs, the tables — everything everybody touches on a daily basis.”
The spreading fear of COVID-19 has led to stores such as Sam’s Club limiting how many cases of water bottles and toilet paper people can buy, and Grissom said they’ve completely run out of bottled water because of the limits.
“We’re totally out of the water,” Grissom said. “We typically give guests two waters per day, and we do usually buy a palette that lasts us about a month, but since water is in such high demand … we don’t have enough. I’m hoping that some of our supporters will get a couple.”
Grissom also said volunteers have been canceling.
Beckie Wach, the executive director for the Salvation Army North Texas, said their precautions are also similar to other outbreaks, including setting up a designated area for those showing illness symptoms and screening people.
Although a few cases have popped up in North Texas, Wach said the Salvation Army won’t turn people away, and that treating people with dignity and respect is one of the most important things they’re doing.
“In our service centers, we have a designated area as a quarantine area with separate bathrooms and sleeping quarters,” Wach said.
With screening individuals, their service centers will ask people if they’re running a fever or a cough, or if they know someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Wach said.
Wach said she also expects about a $2 million loss in donations if Salvation Army has to cancel upcoming events where they usually get donations and revenue.
“Our first concern is to the community that we serve, and so again we’re taking this very seriously and (being) proactive,” Wach said.