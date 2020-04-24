Spring plantings are underway as residents tackle even more of their home improvement to-do lists during stay-at-home orders.
Area water officials remind DIYers that as much as 70% of water use during the summer goes to outdoor irrigation.
You can reduce outdoor water usage by choosing native and other drought-tolerant plants for turf and landscape.
Texas A&M University offers free landscape design options and plant choices at smartscape.com and its Water University program offers more information about best practices at wateruniversity.tamu.edu.