Most of us look forward to retirement. Especially on Monday when the 6 a.m. alarm goes off. In reality, however, we can only go on so many trips, and play so many rounds of golf before we start missing routines we’ve enjoyed for years.
As a matter of fact, most of us enjoy the challenge of our professional careers.
In an article on HR Dive titled “Preparing for the brain drain: How to capture your boomers’ knowledge before they retire,” I was surprised to learn that the impact of the knowledge retirees take with them is serious.
“A company may be hit hard if boomers take their knowledge and expertise with them,” the article says. In other words, we are a powerful resource to America’s small and large businesses.
Get this: Four million companies (66% of all U.S. businesses with employees) are owned by baby boomers. An estimated $10 trillion worth of businesses will change ownership in the next two decades, according to the article. So if you are a retiree, dust off your knowledge and realize your experience and expertise make for an important commodity.
Business owners should take note: It is critical to have a culture within a business that fosters communication and an open dialogue with employees entering the 5-10 year period ahead of normal retirement age, Erik Fromm, a financial adviser at Janney Montgomery Scott, says in the article.
Planning retirement can save the company many dollars as well as make use of valuable knowledge a retiree has gained over a lifetime of work.
One of the critical steps I tried to take when I worked in real estate was generational. Since I had acquired many clients over the 18 years, I built a referral list to leave with my daughter, Cami Hobbs, also a Realtor.
HR Drive offered valuable ideas in the article to help business owners make the most of their graying talent. If you’re retired like me, these will validate what many of us who have retired did for our companies.
Create paper trails. Your seasoned employees may be able to complete their jobs in their sleep — they know the quirks of their jobs. To help shorten the learning curve for the next employee, encourage them to leave documentation and processes for future reference. Also, with key clients or vendor relationships, include the successor in meetings long before retirement. This is tricky. Many organizations do not know who the successor will be. For owners of small and large businesses, it’s vital to select several people who could step in and take over a job. This is important not only if an employee retires, but if they quit or become ill.
Create intergenerational teams. The article says that, according to research, 76% of millennials want a mentor, and they want their mentor to be from the boomer generation. It really makes sense. Both groups bring so much to the table.
Think outside the clock. Some employees create programs and incentives that allow boomers to transition gradually into retirement. This allows them to work part-time or to consult. They may even be open to contracting with companies after they have left 9-to-5 jobs.
I found that I had my own ideas for keeping your profession and your retirement connected. Here are my two most reliable tips:
Say yes to helping. After I left my full-time job, my daughter asked me to come to real estate meetings with her team from time to time to share tips on marketing, avoiding burnout and other vital topics that helped me be successful in the industry. Of course, the technology has changed but the nitty-gritty tools of the trade will never change.
Stay connected. Making friends who return to you for services and advice can make work easier. For some coming into the business, it’s difficult to look someone in the eye and say: “I want your business. If you or someone you know plans to buy or sell a property, will you consider me?” I enjoy helping others be successful and I suspect many boomers are eager to help employees in the field they have left and also want to be of service.
Employers, don’t forget one of your most valuable assets: those who plan to retire soon, or have retired and have a wealth of knowledge.