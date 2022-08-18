DRC_DentonPractice4.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Denton High School football team go through warmup drills before the first day of fall practice in August 2016. Area medical experts urge student-athletes, as they return to training in hot conditions, to make sure they stretch, hydrate and slowly ease back into training, to avoid injury and symptoms of heat intolerance.

 DRC file photo

As student-athletes enter the fall sports season, record-setting heat and a lack of conditioning over the summer may leave them unprepared and prone to injury.

According to Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC), a network of orthopedic clinics with a location in Denton, there are an estimated 1,200 sports-related injuries in Denton annually. Two DOC physicians, Dr. Cori Grantham, a North Texas-based orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Chris Flowers, a Denton-based orthopedic surgeon, are working to help athletes improve their health.

Dr. Chris Flowers

Dr. Chris Flowers
Dr. Cori Grantham

Dr. Cori Grantham

Tags

Recommended for you