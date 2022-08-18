Members of the Denton High School football team go through warmup drills before the first day of fall practice in August 2016. Area medical experts urge student-athletes, as they return to training in hot conditions, to make sure they stretch, hydrate and slowly ease back into training, to avoid injury and symptoms of heat intolerance.
As student-athletes enter the fall sports season, record-setting heat and a lack of conditioning over the summer may leave them unprepared and prone to injury.
According to Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC), a network of orthopedic clinics with a location in Denton, there are an estimated 1,200 sports-related injuries in Denton annually. Two DOC physicians, Dr. Cori Grantham, a North Texas-based orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Chris Flowers, a Denton-based orthopedic surgeon, are working to help athletes improve their health.
Whether you’ve suffered an injury in the past or not, DOC offers help to reduce the risk of new injuries or old injuries resurfacing and to help athletic performance.
“If you have an injury, and it’s something that is concerning you enough where you’re thinking about seeking medical attention,” Flowers said, “I think you should.”
Flowers’ goal when treating patients is to help them understand what their situation is and explain the best methods for them to take.
“I’ve found that if we can get [patients] involved in some physical therapy or just knowledge about the risks that they have,” Flowers said, “then they can potentially prevent some of these injuries.”
Outside of seeing a specialist, athletes can take simple steps to prevent injuries, beginning with having the correct footwear.
“Proper footwear can help safeguard the ankles and feet, as well as hips and knees,” Grantham said. “It’s essential to wear the correct footwear based on your sport to help maintain your balance.”
Once athletes begin engaging in activity, DOC recommends starting workouts with dynamic stretches and ending with static stretches.
“If you don’t stretch before activity, you put your body at a higher risk of injury,” Grantham said. “Muscles may tighten and create a strenuous pull on bones and other joint components, but stretching before and after workouts helps reduce soft tissue and muscle injuries.”
Along with stretching, slowly easing back into training can help athletes not only avoid injury but also symptoms of heat intolerance.
“Returning to play outside without adjusting properly to outdoor temps can cause issues such as dehydration, hypotension, hyperventilation, vomiting and diarrhea, and more severe symptoms including seizures and coma,” Grantham said.
Area high school sports programs are adapting to the heat as they return to training.
“We have adjusted our workouts and start at them every day at 6 a.m. to stay out of the hottest part of the day,” Aubrey football coach Keith Ivy said. “On most days, we are off the field when it’s around 90 degrees. We have also increased water breaks to ensure that the players stay as hydrated as possible.”
Flowers, who is also an orthopedic consultant at the University of North Texas, said the approach at the college level is similar. He said athletes should not underestimate the effect hydration, a balanced diet and electrolytes have on their health.
“At UNT, the No. 1 thing that [the athletic training teams] push is hydration, hydration, hydration,” Flowers said. “It’s on every wall everywhere you go because it’s really that important.”