Believe it or not, this time last year we were already talking about fall armyworms being active in hay fields. Last year’s activity was due to a cooler wet climate that was a perfect fall armyworm environment.
This year, so far, things have been different in terms of weather. Temperatures have been warm the past 45 days, and while we have had some rains, things have been pretty dry since we entered the dog days of summer. Regardless, at some point, things will cool off and fall rains that we get in September will promote armyworm activity. Before we get to that point I wanted to go over some basic armyworm information.
The fall armyworm is a common pest of Bermuda grass, sorghum, corn, wheat and rye grass and many other crops in north and central Texas. Larvae of fall armyworms are green, brown or black, a distinct white line between the eyes forms an inverted “Y” pattern on the face.
Armyworms are very small (less than 1/8 of an inch) at first, cause little plant damage and as a result often go unnoticed. Larvae feed for two to three weeks and full-grown larvae are about 1 to 1 1/2 inches long. Given their immense appetite, great numbers and marching ability, fall armyworms can damage entire fields or pastures in a few days.
Management
Fall armyworm outbreaks in pastures and hay fields often occur following a rain, which apparently creates favorable conditions for eggs and small larvae to survive in large numbers. Hay fields with a dense canopy and vigorous plant growth are often more susceptible to armyworm infestations than less intensely fertilized and managed fields. So, if you have a highly fertilized hay field, pasture or lawn, the army worms are targeting those areas.
The key to managing fall armyworms is frequent inspection of fields. Look for smaller worms, even when you think there might not be anything out there. Once larvae are more than 3/4 of an inch long, the quantity of foliage they eat increases dramatically. During their final two to three days of feeding, armyworms eat 80% of the total foliage consumed during their entire development.
Seedling plants have a harder time with armyworms than established plants. Infestations of more than two to three armyworms (1/2 inch or longer) per square foot may justify an insecticide application. If practical, apply insecticides early in the morning or late in the evening when armyworm larvae are most active and therefor most likely to come into contact with the insecticide spray.
If the field is near harvest, an early harvest, rather than an insecticide treatment, is an option. One the field is cut, most of the armyworm will die due to lack of food and exposure to high temperatures. In some cases, armyworms can move into an adjacent field and continue to feed.
Treatment
One new technology is a nuclear polyhedrosis virus found in nature that kill’s fall armyworm has been cultured and formulated into an insecticide and is commercially available under the name Fawligen. It is toxic only to larvae of the fall armyworm and beet armyworm. It is labeled for hay production and pasture, but studies are needed to determine best use practices and efficacy under field conditions in the US.
Some insecticides labeled for fall armyworm in pasture, grasses, and hay include Baythroid, Sevin 4F, Sevin 80S, Carbaryl 4L, Sevin XLR Plus, Prevathon, Coragen, Besiege, Tombstone, Dimilin 2L, Declare, Warrior II, Karate, Lambda, Malathion 57EC, Intrepid 2F, Tracer, Blackhawk, Entrust and Mustang Maxx.