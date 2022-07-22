Last week, Denton County AgriLife Extension and Denton County 4-H hosted a Clover Kids Camp! Clover Kids is a Texas 4-H program for kindergarten through second grade youths who are not yet old enough to join 4-H.

This camp served as an introduction for 30 kids, from all across Denton County, into the world of 4-H. Each day featured activities showcasing various projects youth can participate in through 4-H.

STEVEN BARINGER is the 4-H and youth development agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!