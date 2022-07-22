Last week, Denton County AgriLife Extension and Denton County 4-H hosted a Clover Kids Camp! Clover Kids is a Texas 4-H program for kindergarten through second grade youths who are not yet old enough to join 4-H.
This camp served as an introduction for 30 kids, from all across Denton County, into the world of 4-H. Each day featured activities showcasing various projects youth can participate in through 4-H.
On Day One, two Denton County Master Gardener Association members demonstrated the impacts pollution has on our environment. Campers also made bracelets with ultraviolet beads. As a part of the lesson, students learned about how powerful the sun is and its role in our world. The UV beads change colors when exposed to the sun, reminding the campers to wear sunscreen. As a part of the demonstration, they looked at a bowl of beads soaked in sunscreen and a bowl without. The beads exposed to the sun had changed to purple.
Day Two was one that the campers were the most excited about! They got to see “real live animals,” as they all said. A 4-H family brought out their livestock project for them to learn about.
Emma, an 8-year-old 4-H member, told the campers about her lambs and goats. She talked about how her livestock project is just one of the many things you can do in 4-H. She was excited to show everyone how she prepares her animals to show at the various livestock shows she attends. Also on Day Two, the campers were introduced to STEM by designing and launching rockets made out of water bottles.
Sharon Betty, a Master Naturalist volunteer, kicked off the last day of camp with a presentation on the critters and creatures native to North Texas. All of the kids were excited to visit the skull and pelts station.
Each day the campers also had a food and nutrition lesson where they could make snacks. Also, as part of the lessons, the youths learned about MyPlate — the Departure of Agriculture’s nutrition guide — and the major food groups.
This week was a success only because of our guest presenters, 4-H members who volunteered at the camp, and the fantastic AgriLife Extension staff! We thank all the parents for allowing their Clover Kids to attend this camp. We hope to have a year-round Clover Kids Club started during this coming 4-H year. If you are interested in volunteering with this group to help it get started, please contact me at the Denton County AgriLife Extension office at 940-349-2884 or steven.baringer@ag.tamu.edu.
STEVEN BARINGER is the 4-H and youth development agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County.