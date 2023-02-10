Potatoes growing in boxes

Potatoes grow in boxes at the Shady Grove Community Garden and Orchard in Grand Prairie.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Potatoes are grown from seed potatoes. They should have several “eyes” that contain vegetative buds. Do not try to grow potatoes purchased from the grocery store because they are treated to prevent sprouting. Purchase certified disease-free and blight-resistant seed potatoes from a reputable farm or feed store or online.

Good potato varieties for Denton County with days to harvest include:

SHARRIE ELY is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.

