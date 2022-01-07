Winter wheat is the most-produced crop for Denton County farmers, averaging about 30,000 acres. The cool season annually produces a cereal grain, but an abnormally warm, dry winter could cause problems for farmers. Most of the population is enjoying the change in weather, especially when you think about last year’s winter storm Uri that came through, but for farmers everything is not rosy.
In the month of December, our historic average temperature has been a high of 58 degrees and a low of 34 degrees. However, this past month of December our high was in the 70-80 degree range and our low was in the 50s.
“Depending on the planting dates, some wheat may not accumulate enough chilling hours (vernalization) to develop reproductive stage of wheat. It usually requires 3 to 6 weeks of 32-52 [degree] temperatures (approximately 500-1,000 hours depending on the wheat varieties). One study showed that it took 40 days for plant to achieve vernalization at 52 [degrees],” said Emi Kimura, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension specialist.
Kimura continued, “If wheat was planted late, it could potentially impact the head emergence, head size, and uniformity of maturity. However, what I am concerned more is the lack of moisture during September-December in Denton County. Precipitation during September-December 2021 was 6.7 inches in 2021, as compared to 12.4 inches in 2020 in Denton. The lack of moisture may be more detrimental to the wheat growth.”
As we move into a cooler January, farmers remain hopeful for more rain and cooler weather. “It’s been way too hot this winter. We need some regular weather — this is starting to cause problems,” one farmer told me last week.
Whenever we do get some wet, cold weather, instead of hating the weather, just think about the farmers out there who needed this.
ZACH DAVIS is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent with TexasA&M AgriLife Extension. He can be reached at 940-349-2889 or via email at zadavis@