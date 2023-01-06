Not much activity is happening in the garden this time of year. The holiday season is upon us, and so the garden is quiet. Any summer vegetables have succumbed to a frost or freeze, so now is the perfect time to think about cool-season plants. Our early springs in Texas can bring some very warm temperatures. These warmer temps make cool-weather plants very unhappy. That’s why December and January are the best times to get these plants in the ground and well established.

The nurseries are filled with lots of colorful flowers right now. Check out your local nurseries, which will carry plants appropriate for your growing zone. Big-box stores supply plants to numerous parts of the country and will only sometimes have plants suited to our area.

JUDY ALLEN is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you