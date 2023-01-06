Not much activity is happening in the garden this time of year. The holiday season is upon us, and so the garden is quiet. Any summer vegetables have succumbed to a frost or freeze, so now is the perfect time to think about cool-season plants. Our early springs in Texas can bring some very warm temperatures. These warmer temps make cool-weather plants very unhappy. That’s why December and January are the best times to get these plants in the ground and well established.
The nurseries are filled with lots of colorful flowers right now. Check out your local nurseries, which will carry plants appropriate for your growing zone. Big-box stores supply plants to numerous parts of the country and will only sometimes have plants suited to our area.
Cold-hardy transplants of calendulas, dianthus, flowering kale, pansies, violas and snapdragons are abundant. One trip to the garden center will give you so many choices it will be hard to narrow down. You will find well-established transplants ready for your garden. It's also quite helpful to see their appearance once you get them planted into your own space.
Remember cool-season vegetables: Plant kale, spinach, Swiss chard and lettuce in December. Most greens will thrive in these cooler conditions. Cool-weather crops can withstand a light freeze or frost, and you can protect them from more extreme cold temperatures and wind with a light blanket or sheet. You can also purchase row cover from your nursery for a more permanent solution. During this time of year, it is essential to check the forecasts.
Herbs are another category that we can plant now. Cold-hardy varieties include chives, mint, oregano, sage and thyme. Herbs take a bit of time to become established; it is best to plant early in the month and protect from any sudden drop in the temperature. Although rosemary is not on this list, mine has survived two cold winters with minimal protection.
Remember that mulch is your best protection against high winds or cold weather. Mulching your beds at planting time will also prevent moisture loss. Use organic materials such as straw, arborist wood chips or shredded leaves for best results.
Now is the time to curl up in your favorite chair with all those seed catalogs. For the last two years, many varieties have sold out, so if you have some favorites, I recommend ordering early. Growing from seed gives you many varieties that aren’t available from a nursery as transplants.
When considering seeds for your garden, look for varieties that can withstand the Texas climate. Texas A&M University has information and recommendations on the best plants for our area. Also, if you plan to start seeds indoors for spring, consider the type of growing station you would like. There are countless choices in lighting, heat mats and shelving units. 2023 is the year to start your seed-growing adventure!
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUDY ALLEN is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.