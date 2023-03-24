The Denton County Master Gardeners are planning two big events this spring for local residents who love growing things.
Spring Plant Sale
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane
The Master Gardeners will hold their Spring Plant Sale on the grounds of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Denton. A wide selection of native and well-adapted plants from local growers and from Master Gardeners’ own gardens will be available.
Shoppers can expect to find perennials, ornamental grasses, small shrubs and trees, annuals, herbs, bulbs, corms and edibles that have a record of performing well in our challenging North Texas climate.
Exciting new varieties will be available, too, as well as old favorites that require a little extra care in a pot or planter. Gardeners on a tight budget will find plenty of bargains in the Make an Offer section.
Master Gardeners will be at every table to help their fellow gardeners find just the right plants for their gardens. In addition, beginning gardeners or gardeners new to North Texas can get landscape suggestions and solutions from the Master Gardeners at the Gardenscapers table and have their specific gardening questions answered at the Ask a Master Gardener table.
The best plant selection will be at 9 a.m., when the sale opens, and the sale goes on rain or shine. Wagons and carts will be available, but customers are welcome to bring their own.
Annual Garden Tour
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The tour will take place rain or shine.
Where: At homes in Denton, Lake Dallas and Oak Point
Tickets: Tickets are on sale now at dcmga.com. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 on the day of the tour. Children under 12 are free.
Inspiration abounds on self-guided tours of these unique Denton County properties. Learn about garden design, native plants, enjoy children’s activities and shop for gardening goodies during the tour. The tour is scheduled during its traditional Mother’s Day weekend Saturday.
The only rules at the Hidden Cottage Garden in Denton are variety and abundance. Beds with the riotous colors of poppies, yarrow, roses, verbena and their native and adaptive flower friends spill onto curved rock pathways while attracting pollinators and birds.
At Red Rock Crossing in Lake Dallas, enjoy nature’s beauty and tranquility on the largest property on the tour. The carefully “wildscaped” design provides habitats for wildlife and pollinators. See its all-sun, shade, xeriscaping, rain and pollinator gardens.
The Wildlife Waystation in Oak Point features an environmentally responsible space with permeable walkways, raised-bed edible gardens, composting and rainwater harvesting systems in a small space. The owners’ design is aesthetically pleasing and a designated Monarch Waystation and National Certified Wildlife Habitat.
At Hundred Woods Acre in Oak Point, the owner’s love of Winnie the Pooh makes this property a fantastical adventure. Children will be delighted with the fairy and mini-themed gardens, the dragon treehouse and the mural of the lake and wildlife.
Also, shop for goodies to decorate your garden and home at the Market at the Garden Tour, featuring local artists and Master Gardener craftspeople.
For more information about gardening in North Texas, see dcmga.com.
Happy gardening!
