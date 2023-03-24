Denton County Master Gardener Tour
Docent Lea Watson speaks with visitors at BarB Legacy Farms & Garden in Cross Roads during last year's Denton County Master Gardener Tour. This year's tour is set for May 13, the day before Mother's Day, at gardens in Denton, Lake Dallas and Oak Point.

The Denton County Master Gardeners are planning two big events this spring for local residents who love growing things.

Spring Plant Sale

The Denton County Master Gardeners' Spring Plant Sale is set for April 29, rain or shine, on the grounds of Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Master Gardeners’ Annual Garden Tour around Denton County will take place May 13, and tickets are on sale now.

SUSAN COOK and RICKY WILKINS are members of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.

