While February is best known for Valentine’s Day, did you know that it is also American Heart Month? While we think about our loved ones, our heart deserves to be loved too!
After all, it works constantly for us. It beats more than 110,000 beats a day and pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood throughout your body each day. This fist-sized muscle is so important, it only makes sense to keep it healthy and happy.
I hope you commit to taking care of your heart this month by following these heart-healthy tips:
Quit smoking. Smoking (including secondhand smoke), use of tobacco and nicotine products, and vaping are linked with increased risk for heart diseases. In fact, smoking is one of the top three causes of death related to cardiovascular diseases in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.
The best way to safeguard your heart from smoking-related diseases is to never start using cigarettes. However, if you do smoke, the earlier you can quit the better.
Get moving. Regular physical activity can help maintain or loose excess weight, improve blood circulation and strengthen your heart. A stronger heart also helps to keep your blood pressure under control.
Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week. If it’s hard to schedule regular exercise time, look for ways to build in short bursts of activity throughout your day. Try to take a brisk walk outdoors daily, take the stairs instead of an elevator or keep active around the house.
Eat better. Eating balanced and nutritious meals daily can help you reduce sodium and sugar intake, maintain or lose excess weight, manage your blood pressure and control cholesterol.
Eating healthy does not have to be complicated. Make simple changes to your diet by eating a colorful variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, limiting processed foods that are high in sodium, switching to whole-grain breads and pastas instead of refined, replacing butter and margarine with olive or canola oil, and choosing low-fat dairy and opting for lean meats.
Try new recipes throughout the week to add variety and enhance enjoyment. Visit www.dinnertonight.org for delicious and healthy recipes that are lower in calories, saturated fats, and sodium.
CHANDANI KOTHARI is the family and community health agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email her at chandani.kothari@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2888.