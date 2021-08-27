With the hustle and bustle of new school year along with shopping for school supplies, planning for school lunches that are healthy and safe becomes a little difficult.
School meals are inexpensive and meet the nutritional requirements for your child. But if you are like me — concerned about your child not having enough time to eat their lunch after making it through the line — or if you have a picky eater, you might be more comfortable making your child’s lunch each day.
You can provide the nutrients needed for your child to stay alert and energized throughout the school day by packing a lunch with foods from all five food groups:
dairy — milk, cheese, yogurt
fruits — fresh, dried or canned; 100% fruit juice
vegetables — cooked or raw; veggie sticks with a dressing is a great option
Get creative and skip the sandwich. Instead try wraps and pockets with tortilla or pita. Have your child create their own “Lunchables” by picking nutritious foods such as whole-grain crackers or a pita, sliced or cubed cheese, lunch meat and canned fruit in 100% juice for an easy lunch.
While planning for a healthy lunch is a key component, following proper steps while preparing and storing food is just as important for food safety and your child’s health. Wash your hands before beginning food preparation. Clean surfaces and work areas that will be in contact with food.
Keep perishable foods (dairy items such as cheese and yogurt, meat, eggs, cooked rice or pasta, cooked vegetables, etc.) cold. Placing ice packs with perishable foods will keep them cold until lunch time. Even better, freeze a juice box or yogurt stick the night before, and they will stay cold and icy while keeping the surrounding foods chilled.
Hot foods can also be kept hot by packing them in a wide-mouth insulated bottle. Fill it with boiling water, close the lid and let it stand for a few minutes to allow the bottle to heat. Next, heat the soup or lunch item to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour the water out of the bottle and replace the water with the heated food. Instruct your child to keep the bottle tightly closed until it is time to eat the lunch.
While insulated bags are best, any container can be used to pack a safe lunch as long as you pack it correctly. Remember to throw away any leftovers from lunch and to clean the lunchbox daily!
CHANDANI KOTHARI is the family and community health agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email her at chandani.kothari@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2888.