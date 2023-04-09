The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold its annual Red River Equine Summit at Denton Cowboy Church, 400 Robinson Road in Ponder, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature indoor live horse demonstrations in the covered arena and indoor classroom sessions. Sessions include veterinarians, farriers, agriculture attorneys, pasture management and hay quality experts, and horse trainers.
The Denton County Equine Committee and the AgriLife Extension office in Denton County will host the event.
The committee wanted to offer an educational experience for horse owners in the Denton County area. Evanescent Mustang Rescue and Sanctuary will have horses for adoption.
The class topics that will be covered are:
Liberty training demonstrations
Equine diseases
Mustang gentling
Pasture management
Body condition score
Preventive care
Hay quality and selection
Equine industry opportunities
Pharmaceuticals and vaccinations
Equine dentistry
Tickets are $35 and include all classes and a catered lunch. Participants must preregister online.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.