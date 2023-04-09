DRC_colt-in-field.jpg (copy)
Courtesy photo/Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold its annual Red River Equine Summit at Denton Cowboy Church, 400 Robinson Road in Ponder, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature indoor live horse demonstrations in the covered arena and indoor classroom sessions. Sessions include veterinarians, farriers, agriculture attorneys, pasture management and hay quality experts, and horse trainers.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

