Hello, my name is Dusty Fife. I was recently brought on as the Better Living for Texans Extension Agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to serve Denton County residents.
With a name like Dusty, you know I had to be born in Texas. In fact, I have spent the majority of my life right here in Denton County. In 2016, I graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a degree in health studies. My degree aligned perfectly with my hopes of making positive impacts in the health of others within my community and I look forward to opportunities that this position will provide.
My family and I spend most of our time on the soccer fields and watching our youngest do his thing with his high school band. In the little spare time that I get, I do enjoy riding my bike and going on hikes with my husband and two boys.
As of now, I am busy with new hire trainings and onboarding tasks. I just returned from a weeklong training that provided a deeper understanding of what all AgriLife Extension does for residents of Texas in the past, present and what it hopes to do in the future. It was an invaluable opportunity that I will forever cherish and hold dear to my heart.
I feel so honored to hold a position that can do so much good for my fellow neighbors. I am especially looking forward to meeting members within the community and helping to increase their nutritional knowledge and physical fitness levels.
A deeper look into the Better Living for Texans programming will show a variety of research-based lessons that help offset busy families by offering quick, healthy and economical meal ideas.
More specifically, our programs educate low-income residents on ways to increase fruit and vegetable intake and access, physical activities, food safety and food resource management. For instance, we teach the importance of nutrition and staying physically active through cooking demos and hands-on activities.
Our aim is to help to build confidence in the kitchen and adopt better eating and lifestyle habits. Please reach out to me with any questions and program specifics.
DUSTY FIFE is the Better Living for Texans agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email her at dusty.fife@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2891.