Dennis Smith, a longstanding Denton resident, was recently awarded the Man of the Year Award from Texas County Agriculture Agents Association at its annual conference in San Antonio. Smith and eight other recipients were recognized for their dedicated service and support. Smith has been active on the Denton County Extension Office agriculture committee since 1973, for almost 50 years. The award was presented to him at the monthly ag committee meeting here in Denton.
The man of the year award honors recipients that provide exceptional service to AgriLife Extension and have a positive impact on agriculture in Texas. During his near 50 years on the committee, Dennis has sponsored countless educational programs for producers and donated supplies for many 4-H projects, scholarship recipients and in-school gardening programs. He stays in constant contact with the office, often fielding questions from citizens that need help. He provides the office with an outside voice to identify issues that the public needs to know about.
Dennis has always had a passion for agriculture. He grew up in the eastern part of the state in Wolfe City where he was raised by a family of farmers and ranchers. Completing college, he graduated with a master’s degree in agriculture education from East Texas State University in Commerce and became an ag teacher. After a stint teaching, he came to Denton and worked as an agronomist for Harpool Seed for 20 years. In 1989, Dennis opened Dennis’ Farm Store. The store has always been a gathering place for local farmers, ranchers and gardeners who view Dennis as a trusted resource.
In addition to running the store and serving as president on the ag committee, Dennis is the past president of the Denton County Livestock Association and Youth Fair. He also runs his own cow/calf operation at multiple locations in the county, producing beef every year for the general public. Dennis and his wife, Jerri, have been married for 51 years and have two children and two grandchildren.
ZACH DAVIS is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. He can be reached at 940-349-2889 or via email at zadavis@ag.tamu.edu.