April is Stress Awareness Month. Everyone from young children to older adults experiences stress at some point. Stress can result from issues with work, school, family or finances. Stress not only affects our mood, but our health as well. Muscle or body aches, inadequate sleep and unintended changes in how much we eat can be caused by stress.
“The good news is that once you identify signs of stress, you can learn coping skills, and in time strengthen your resiliency to stress”, says Julie Tijerina, a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “Teens and young children do not yet have the coping skills needed to help them ease their stressors, but we know that children will often react to stress in the same manner as the adults around them.”
Follow these simple tips to reduce stress:
Breathing exercises: Hold your breath for 4 seconds and release for 4 seconds. Do this for 5 minutes.
Sitting meditation: Sit comfortably in a chair, back straight, feet flat on the floor and hands in your lap. Breathe through nose, focusing on movement of breath in and out of your body.
Walking meditation: Find a quiet place 10-20 feet in length. Walk slowly. Pay attention to the movements needed to keep balance. Walk a length, turn around and repeat.
Before a test or other stressful event: Do neck and shoulder rolls, squeeze and relax hands and fingers, or do some simple stretches.
Additionally, other steps that can be taken to help cope with stress include:
Eating healthy
Exercising
Taking time to relax
Practicing mindfulness
Getting restful sleep
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers programs on mental health awareness, including stress. For more information contact your Denton County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, Chandani Kothari at chandani.kothari@ag.tamu.edu or 940-349-2886.
CHANDANI KOTHARI is the family and community health agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County.