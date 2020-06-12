As our world is currently experiencing challenging and stressful times, we must be mindful of our eating habits during this season. The past few months have been difficult for many people, and we all are trying to cope in our own ways. One key that we must remember is that eating is very important and essential for daily nourishment. However, eating during stressful times can be taken to extreme levels, which can lead to poor choices and health habits.
A number of people are working from home, which gives them an easy access to the kitchen, pantry and refrigerator. Being near food every day can cause some people to eat nonstop or more than usual. On the other hand, there are some good habits we can learn when it comes to eating while working remotely. One way is to hide food that you are prone to eat. For example, if you enjoy snacking throughout the day and eating potato chips (or any salty snack), try keeping them out of sight and out of mind. This is a good rule of thumb to remember. If you don’t see the food item, more than likely you won’t have the desire to eat the snack.
Another important tip is to only eat when you are hungry, not out of boredom. It’s important to remember that constant eating can lead to weight gain and lack of self-discipline. If your stomach is growling and you haven’t eaten an adequate meal portion or you have skipped a meal, it would be a good idea to eat foods that will provide fuel and energy. However, if you’re frequently in and out of the kitchen because you don’t have anything to do, it is best to select a light snack. You might try eating a piece of fruit that can satisfy your appetite while still being healthy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers helpful strategies to improve your eating habits. Their website provides a list of common triggers for eating when you are not hungry. Some of these triggers include: sitting at home watching television, walking past a candy dish on the counter, feeling bored or tired and thinking food might offer a pick-me-up, swinging through your favorite drive-thru every morning and more. Check out the CDC website for more information and resources on mindful eating at https://bit.ly/2AxSw3s.
This summer, many people may be worried, stressed and distracted by the many challenges we are facing in our homes and communities. I encourage everyone to be mindful and make good decisions when eating at home or ordering food for takeout. An essential question to ask yourself is “Am I really hungry?” or “Do I really need to eat this?” It is recommended that adults and children should eat three healthy meals per day, and anything eaten between meals should be a light snack. By making smart food selections, you’ll be able to practice healthy eating habits during the good and bad times in life.