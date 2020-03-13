I’m not going to promise you lawn of the month, but I do have some tips that will ensure a healthy lawn this summer. Around here, we typically have either Bermuda or St. Augustine lawns, and both are considered warm season turfgrasses. What is currently growing would be cool season grasses such as rye or fescue and the only reason my yard is green: weeds.
Advertisers are pushing weed and feed products now. First of all, you don’t want to fertilize until your grass is growing. Wait until you’ve mowed the grass a couple of times. Yes, yes, I know you’ve been mowing all winter, but those are weeds. And the last thing we want to do is to encourage them to grow with more fertilizer. If you MUST do something right now, add organic material. This improves soil aeration and drainage. Adding a very thin layer of compost is an excellent way to add a few nutrients to your lawn and improve the drainage of a clay soil or the water holding capacity of a sandy soil.
The other thing you can do right now toward fertilization is figure out if you really need to do it. We recommend doing a soil test every few years. There are many soil labs available, which will analyze your soil to find what nutrients you are lacking and provide recommendations on how to improve it. You can find information on how to submit a sample to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Soil Lab at http://soiltesting.tamu.edu. For less than $20, you might find that you don’t even need to fertilize!
Mowing may seem straightforward and mundane, but it is one of the most critical aspects of maintaining a healthy turfgrass. Regular mowing at the right height can keep a lawn growing densely and healthily and will cut down on weeds. The best and safest rule of thumb is to never remove more than 1/3 of the leaf blade at any one time. Mowing less frequently when the grass is taller removes too much of the plant at one time and may even remove the growing point of the grass. Most of us don’t want to mow more frequently, but it is one of the secrets to having a dense and healthy lawn. Mowing those cool season weeds now can prevent seed development.
What else can you do for weed management? You can put out a pre-emergent herbicide to suppress the germination of warm season weeds. Timing of pre-emergent application can be tricky. We recommend monitoring soil temperature and apply your spring application when soil temperatures are around 55 degrees for several days. How do you know what the soil temperature is? You can find it here: https://www.agweb.com/weather/soil-temperatures. Mark your calendar now for the fall application of pre-emergent in order to curtail your winter and spring weeds.
Pre-emergents prevent weed seedlings from developing, so don’t expect to make a dent in your mature weeds. There are post-emergent herbicides available, which kill weeds that are larger and growing. However, it is best to kill them as young as possible and before they start spreading seeds. As with all chemicals, read the label carefully. Many herbicide labels say to avoid applying around or under trees, shrubs or other desirable plants because the chemical can damage or even kill these plants. And that’s a fact. Also, the label is the law. For more information on pre-emergent herbicides, go to denton.agrilife.org and look under the Urban Horticulture tab for publications.
The last thing we are concerned with right now is watering our lawns, but let’s talk about it anyway. Most homeowners over-water their lawns. Quick, frequent watering will produce shallow root systems that don’t survive our hot summers. You can wait to water your lawn until when you see symptoms of drought stress such as a dull bluish color and the leaf blades rolling up. Lawns that are watered deeply can go 5 to 8 days between watering. Please keep in mind: If we’ve been receiving rain, we don’t need to irrigate!
While we are talking about that, get to know your irrigation control box. Make sure you change the programming from summer to winter and that you have a rain/freeze sensor. When it is time to water, the basic recommendation is an inch of water or to a depth of 6 inches. In our lovely clay soil, you may have to run your cycle a few times in order to get the water in the ground rather than wandering off down the street. A cycle and soak method is key. To make it even easier to know when to water, sign up on watermyyard.org to get updates sent to your phone. It’s free!
We have many online publications available to help you better understand how to use water responsibly. We all need to conserve this precious resource. You can find the water wise checklist for home lawns right below the aforementioned pre-emergence publication. But as always, give us a call or an email if you would like more information at 940.349.2892 or master.gardener@dentoncounty.com or visit us online at www.dcmga.com.