Our elders are essential to our communities, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day by encouraging them to stay active and strong.

“One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said Erica Reyes, a program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “Regular activity may reduce the risk of developing age-related health issues and helps strengthen your muscles. Even small improvements in muscle strength can make a big difference in your ability to live on your own and do things like climb stairs and carry groceries.”

CHANDANI KOTHARI is the family and community health agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email her at chandani.kothari@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2888.

