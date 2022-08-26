Kale

Fall is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables, like Lacinato kale.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Autumn is prime time for planting, planning and preparing gardens. Plants require less water during fall’s milder, wetter weather. New plants get a six-month jump start on spring growth to establish robust root systems.

Fall is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables, herbs and flowering annuals. Spring-blooming bulbs and perennials benefit from the cooler weather to get established, and many need cold winter temperatures to break dormancy. The “sweetheart” time to plant trees and shrubs is from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day.

CHERYL HUCKABEE is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.

Recommended for you