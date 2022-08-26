Autumn is prime time for planting, planning and preparing gardens. Plants require less water during fall’s milder, wetter weather. New plants get a six-month jump start on spring growth to establish robust root systems.
Fall is a great time to plant cool-season vegetables, herbs and flowering annuals. Spring-blooming bulbs and perennials benefit from the cooler weather to get established, and many need cold winter temperatures to break dormancy. The “sweetheart” time to plant trees and shrubs is from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day.
Take advantage of autumn’s pleasant weather to plan and prepare for the spring season:
Prepare garden beds, add compost and mulch and have the soil tested through the Texas A&M University Soil Testing Laboratory.
Inspect and repair automatic sprinkler systems. Add drip irrigation and rain barrels to conserve water.
Collect seeds from favorite heirloom flowers and vegetables and start cool-season vegetables and herbs from seed to transplant in spring.
Get a jump start on spring at the Denton County Master Gardener Association’s “Fall Into Gardening: Learn to Grow & Manage the Flow” education event on Sept. 17, presented in partnership with Upper Trinity Regional Water District and Beulah Acres.
Four free classes, hands-on activities and garden tours led by Master Gardeners will inspire you:
“Rainwater + Watershed Water” — 8Water is one of the most valuable assets in life. Not just because people need it to survive, but also for plants, lawn, trees, veggies, wildlife and everyday human necessities. Understanding how rainwater behaves on your property will help you use it efficiently and experience success in your landscape design. Learn about the importance of watersheds and rainwater harvesting. (8-10 a.m.)
“Soil + Soil Nutrition” — The soil is the source of all the elements plants need: nutrients, organic matter, air and water. Healthy soil is also the foundation of a water-efficient landscape, particularly here in North Texas, where our soils are almost always poorly draining sticky clay. Learn about soil testing and amendments to improve your soil. (10:30 a.m.-noon)
“Texas Native Plants” — Native and adaptive plants are naturally accustomed to our local soil types and climate, allowing them to flourish with less water and supplemental fertilization. They can also attract butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinator species. Learn how to select, install and maintain native and adaptive plants in your landscape. (1-2:30 p.m.)
“Vegetable Gardening” — Improve your chances of having a delicious garden harvest. Learn about preparation, when and what to plant, care and maintenance, harvesting and solving problems. (3-4:30 p.m.)
Hands-on activities and tours — Learn about drip irrigation, starting plants from seeds, the natural movement of streams and rivers, and more. Tours the beautiful Israel Prayer Garden and Beulah Acres AgroForest Permaculture Gardens for gardening ideas. (Between classes.)
We hope you’ll join us for this incredible education experience! “Fall Into Gardening” will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. Interstate 35E in Corinth. View details and register at dcmga.com.
CHERYL HUCKABEE is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visitdcmga.com.