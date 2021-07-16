The Texas heat in July can be extreme, to say the least. So, you might be wondering how you and your kids can safely maintain a healthy level of physical activity while coping with the heat. It’s tempting to stay indoors when it’s really hot, but staying indoors (particularly for kids) can lead to too much screen time and/or overeating. The question becomes, how can parents keep the family cool while still getting outside and staying active?
Luckily, there are ways to get the best of both worlds:
1. One of the best ways to cope with the heat is to drink lots of cool fluids (not alcohol or caffeine, as they can lead to dehydration). Water, clear juice, and sports drinks with electrolytes are the best options. Popsicles are also a nice way to keep cool and have very little calories and sugar. However, water is always the best option, especially during the hot summer months. A good rule when exercising in the heat is to take frequent breaks to hydrate (every 15 to 20 minutes).
2. Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing and a head covering (i.e., a hat or visor). Also, use sunscreen. Protecting our skin is so important. Sunscreen can keep you from getting sunburn and redness as well as skin cancer.
3. If exercising outside (except swimming, which naturally cools us) do so in the morning or evening when temperatures are lower.
4. Eat foods with high water contents (cucumbers, berries, or melons) before your workout. Have a salty snack like nuts after the workout to replace salt lost through sweating.
5. If it’s just too hot outside, your family can enjoy a great indoor workout. Use dumbbells, do lunges and squats, or dance to get a workout in the comfort of your own home.
6. Gradually increase the duration of your workout (i.e., 15 minutes the first day, 20 minutes the second).
7. Listen to your body. If you feel the need to stop… stop. No need to push yourself too hard or overdo it. We want to prevent you from fainting or becoming light-headed.
These simple steps can help you stay fit, even during the long, hot days of summer! Stay cool and just remember moving your body daily can be so beneficial to your overall health.