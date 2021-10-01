The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Denton 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities — are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
To celebrate National 4-H week, Denton County 4-H members will be speaking with the Denton County Commissioners Court on Oct. 5. Individual clubs will be celebrating in their own way — many through community service. To conclude National 4-H Week, members will come together for a county-wide service project.
“I love how our Denton County 4-H’ers actions matter!” said Colleen Carpenter, Denton County 4-H program coordinator. “Through their community services experiences, they are able to make a significant difference and develop a passion for helping others. Their ongoing work in our local community garden continues to assist our local food banks.”
In Texas, one of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is One Day 4-H. The goal of One Day 4-H is to encourage 4-H members in every Texas county to take one Saturday in October to make a big impact on a big state. One Day 4-H will be held on Oct. 9, 2021, in every county across Texas. 4-H members, adult volunteers and friends will help improve their communities by adopting a service project. Be on the lookout for more information about what Denton 4-H will be doing in our community. Learn more about One Day 4-H at texas4-h.tamu.edu/events/oneday/.
About 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, nonprofit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture within the United States Department of Agriculture.
Learn more about 4-H in (Denton County) at denton.agrilife.org or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCounty4H.