4-H members from Denton County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan–College Station on June 5-8. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 senior-level, or high school-aged, youths to compete in about 50 diverse competitions throughout the week.
The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.7 million in scholarships to 227 youths.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills.
The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youths to have fun, learn, explore and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible and compassionate members of society.
Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.
The Denton County 4-H program is proud of the following youths for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:
Livestock judging team — Bryce Borchardt, Brittlee Brock, Grace Real and Stockton James. Their team received eighth place in the state contest.
Horse Quiz Bowl team — Ava Larson, Honor Schwandt, Saylor Schwandt and Trent Freels.
Hippology team — Ava Larson, Faith Shelton, Lauren Fletcher and Trent Freels
Additionally, Grace Real and Bryce Borchardt were awarded scholarships from the Texas 4-H Foundation. Grace received $25,000 and Bryce received $8,000.
“The first week in June is always a great time to come together to celebrate Texas 4-H — our members and volunteers. Texas 4-H Council chose 'Define' as this year’s theme as they thought about what the program meant to them and what it could mean for younger 4-H'ers,” said Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program director. “Members have the opportunity to define their goals, achievements, friendships and memories as they process through every level of the program. We trust the week of competitions and educational opportunities created defining moments for our members as they pushed themselves to be their best and grow by expanding their boundaries.”
The 2023 event is planned for June 3-6, 2024, in Bryan–College Station.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
STEVEN BARINGER is the 4-H and youth development agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email him at steven.baringer@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2890.