4-H

4-H members represented Denton County well during the Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan–College Station on June 5-8.

 Courtesy photo

4-H members from Denton County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan–College Station on June 5-8. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 senior-level, or high school-aged, youths to compete in about 50 diverse competitions throughout the week.

The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.7 million in scholarships to 227 youths.

STEVEN BARINGER is the 4-H and youth development agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email him at steven.baringer@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2890.

