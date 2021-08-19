This past weekend, on Aug. 14, Denton County 4-H Members were recognized for their achievements from the past year. Along with 4-H members and their families in attendance, distinguished guests included Denton County Judge Andy Eads, County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell, Denton County Farm Bureau President Tommy Calvert, and members of the Denton County, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Advisory Board. Leadership Advisory Board members in attendance included: Mary Bridges, Lynda Harvey and Shirley Haisler.
The major 4-H youth awards were given as follows:
Junior Record Book Award – Coriana Cooksey and Cal Kervin
Bronze Star Award – Cal Kervin
Intermediate Record Book Award – Genesis Glock
Senior Record Book Award – Bryce Borchardt, Erik Dieterich, Zach Griffeth, Lila Griffith, Joshua Hayes, Skyler James, Stockton James, Sierra Keller, Kyle Real and Anelise Wilson
Presidential Service Awards – Erik Dieterich, Sierra Keller and Lila Griffith
Farm Bureau Citizenship Award – Erik Dieterich and Kyle Real
Al Petty Scholarship – Anelise Wilson
The Danforth “I Dare You” Award – Joshua Hayes, Lila Griffith and Zach Griffeth
Gold Star Award – Sierra Keller and Kyle Real
Club of Excellence Award – Argyle 4-H
The following Club Leaders and Parent Leader Association officers were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the 4-H program.
Club Leaders: Pascha Tieszen, Lillie Davis-James, Sue Real, Emily Holt, Tina Dieterich, Erin Tran, Karen Mayfield, Ed and Debbie Nobles, Tara Keller, Holly Shelton, Mary Bridges, Dana Braack, Tracy McCarty, Holly Branch, Jayme Wright, Stephanie Clement, Anne Kimmey, and Jimmy James.
The Denton County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office staff would like to thank everyone who attended and helped recognize the 4-H members who received awards.