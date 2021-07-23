Denton County 4-H members participated at the 75th Texas 4-H Roundup from June 8-10 in College Station. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup was open to senior level, or high school aged, 4-H members only this year. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to 232 youths.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youths to have fun, learn, explore and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible and compassionate members of society. Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.
The Denton County 4-H program is proud of the following youths for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:
Anelise Wilson, Educational Presentation
Erik Dieterich, Healthy Lifestyles Invitational
Angel Stewart, Educational Presentation
Bryce Borchardt, Livestock Judging
Brittlee Brock, Livestock Judging
Kenedy DeVoe, Livestock Judging
Zachary Griffeth, Livestock Judging
Stockton James, Livestock Judging
Kayce Lopez, Livestock Judging
Grace Real, Livestock Judging
Kyle Real, Livestock Judging
Texas 4-H Roundup has been held on the campus of Texas A&M University since 1946, making this event the 75th year of Texas 4-H Roundup. After Roundup’s cancellation in 2020, AgriLife Extension leaders were eager to offer this event again this year to the hardworking 4-H youth across the state.
“We are so excited to be hosting Texas 4-H Roundup this year and having the opportunity for 4-H’ers to celebrate their accomplishments. After going through the ups and downs of this last year, it is so good to see people and be able to celebrate successes with them,” said Texas 4-H program leader Montza Williams. “Even though it was not easy, 4-H’ers have been flexible and adaptable and I appreciate their ‘we can do this’ attitude.”
The 2022 event is planned for June 6-9 in Bryan-College Station.