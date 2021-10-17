TOP: The Whisking Wizards — the team of Erik Dieterich, Katy Throneberry and Charlotte Murray, from Argyle 4-H — took first place in the senior division of the Denton County Food Challenge. Local 4-H members competed in the challenge Oct. 3 at Lake Dallas Middle School. Teams of three or four members receive a list of ingredients and have 40 minutes to create a dish to present to judges. The top two teams in each age division advance to the District IV Food Challenge contest, set for Oct. 29 in Sulphur Springs. LEFT: The Clover Cookers from the Ag Leadership 4-H Club — Janiyah Wilburn, Prestynn Real, Alana Williams and August Barnes — took part in a mock Food Challenge. 4-H Clover Kids are youths in kindergarten through second grade who are not old enough for 4-H yet. To learn more about Denton County 4-H, visit denton.agrilife.org, find Denton County 4-H & Youth Development on Facebook or call 940-349-2884.
Local 4-H members competed in the Denton County Food Challenge contest Oct. 3 at Lake Dallas Middle School. In the challenge, teams of three or four members receive a list of ingredients and have 40 minutes to create a dish to present to judges.
Teams are scored on preparation, serving size, food safety concerns, nutritional value and cost. The top two teams in each age division at the county contest advance to the District IV Food Challenge contest, set for Oct. 29 in Sulphur Springs.
The following youth competed at the Denton County Food Challenge:
Juniors
First place, Crafty Cooks (Brayden Bland, Oliver Barnes, Esmerelda Lafuente), Ag Leadership 4-H Club
Intermediate Group 1
First place, Baking Buddies (Chloe Wilson, Corianna Cooksey, Grace McGraw, Riley McBride), Ag Leadership 4-H Club
Second place, Sizzle Squad (Jennyfer Bartmus, Presley Sloan, Mia Rudolf, Brooke Garcia), Falcon Foodies 4-H Club
Third place, Hungry Hungry Hippos (Emalee Joplin, Laura White, Sophia McMahon, Aubree Manis), Falcon Foodies 4-H Club
Intermediate Group 2
First place, Flavor Doctors (Rachel Talley, Camryn Green, Clayton and Hayla Howland), Ag Leadership 4-H Club
Second place, Simmer Down (Jesse Conn, Cash Hunsucker, Landen Wilson), Falcon Foodies 4-H Club
Third place, The Hunger Strike Team (Ethan Tamez, Hayden Lox, Malik Sloan), Falcon Foodies 4-H Club.
Seniors
First place, Whisking Wizards (Erik Dieterich, Katy Throneberry, Hannah Davis, Charlotte Murray), Argyle 4-H Club
Second place, Kings of the Kitchen (William Carruth, Cade Scott, Daniel Paradise), Heart of Denton 4-H Club
Food Challenge is just one way youth can learn from the 4-H Food and Nutrition project. More than 100,000 youth in Texas participate in this project annually. To learn more about Denton County 4-H visit denton.agrilife.org or Denton County 4-H & Youth Development on Facebook. You can also contact the Denton County AgriLife Extension office at 940-349-2884.
STEVEN BARINGER is the 4-H and youth development agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County. Email him at steven.baringer@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-349-2890.