4-H members from Denton County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup and LEAD Academy in Bryan and College Station on June 6-9. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed more than 1,300 youth to compete in about 50 diverse competitions throughout the week.
The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup was open to senior level, or high school-aged, 4-H members only this year. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.9 million in scholarships to 244 youth.
LEAD Academy was an event for 4-H members, parents and volunteers. Participants attended a college and career fair, participated in a day of community service around Bryan-College Station, and participated in two days of educational workshops.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly 6 million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible and compassionate members of society.
Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.
The Denton County 4-H program is proud of the following youth for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup and LEAD Academy:
- Erik Dieterich, Hannah Davis, Charlotte Murray and Katy Throneberry competed as our Food Challenge Team from the Argyle 4-H Club.
- Grace Real, Levi Nelson, Stockton James, Kenedy DeVoe and Brittle Brock from the Ag Leadership 4-H Club competed in livestock judging. Grace Real was the third individual overall in the swine division, Stockton James was 10th overall and Kenedy DeVoe was the eighth overall individual in cattle, and the entire group placed as the fourth team overall in the cattle division!
- Our very own Grace Real was also elected to the Texas 4-H State Council as an at-large delegate. Only six youth in all of Texas 4-H were elected to this position!
“We were proud to host Texas 4-H Roundup and LEAD Academy once again and allow our 4-H youth from across the state the opportunity to participate and excel,” said Montza Williams, Texas 4-H youth development program director. “It’s so fun to celebrate with members and leaders when so many come together. Roundup is a time of great promise, anticipation, fulfilled goals and fun memories. I’m looking forward to a great time as 4-Hers amplify impacts today and in the year to come.”
The 2023 event is planned for June 5-8 in Bryan-College Station.