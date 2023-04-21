Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about updates to your landscape with new shrubs. When choosing shrubs for your landscape, consider the purpose or function, the aesthetic considerations, and the site conditions.
Determine what the shrub should “do” in the landscape:
Fence or boundary formed by closely growing bushes or shrubs, also known as a hedge.
Focal point in the landscape.
Foundation planting to integrate the home into the landscape.
Screen for privacy or wind.
“Garden” room or a way to separate outdoor spaces.
Defining a walkway.
Way to minimize drainage issues or erosion.
The desired appearance and aesthetics of the shrub selection are also important.
The growth habit — i.e., is the mature shape pyramidal, columnar, spreading?
Does the shrub bloom, in what season and what color?
What does the foliage look like — color, texture and shape? And does the foliage color change by season?
Is the plant’s appearance interesting in winter, e.g., bark, twig/branch structure, fruit or berries?
Does the plant offer benefits to wildlife such as food or shelter?
And, most importantly, what are the planting site conditions?
What is the sun exposure — full sun (6-8 hours), part sun (afternoon sun), part shade (morning sun), deep shade (dappled or very little sun)?
What are the moisture conditions — is the soil perpetually moist or mostly dry?
Is the planting site exposed to wind and temperature extremes?
What type of soil is in the planting site — clay, sandy loam, sand, etc.?
What is the hardiness zone? North Texas is in Zones 8A and 8B.
Are there other plants in the space that will compete for water and nutrients?
Are there below-ground obstructions such as pipes, electrical lines and tree roots?
Are there overhead obstructions such as electrical or telephone lines?
The next step is to have a soil test done with soil from the planting site. It will provide you with a detailed analysis of your soil and recommendations for how to improve soil fertility. Use this link on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website to learn more: agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/assets/environment-natural-resources/soil/soil-testing.
Then, check out these websites to help you make the right shrub choice for the purpose, desired appearance and planting site in your landscape:
Texas Native Shrubs: aggie-hort.tamu.edu/ornamentals/nativeshrubs/
Texas Superstar Plants from Texas AgriLife Research: texassuperstar.com/plants/
Shop for shrubs at a reputable nursery or garden center. Check the plant’s overall appearance for health; pull the plant out of the container and look for roots that are light-colored and firm; look for circling or girdling roots, which would indicate the plant has been in the container for too long; and look for a trunk that’s straight and branches with no signs of injury.
Considering all these factors will help you make a wise investment and add lasting beauty to your landscape.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.