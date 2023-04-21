Spring is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about updates to your landscape with new shrubs. When choosing shrubs for your landscape, consider the purpose or function, the aesthetic considerations, and the site conditions.

Determine what the shrub should “do” in the landscape:

Purple vitex

Vitex — a Texas Superstar plant that's also known as Texas lilac — can be used as shrubbery in landscaping.

CHERYL HUCKABEE is a member of the Denton County Master Gardener Association through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Denton County. If you have gardening questions for the DCMGA’s Help Desk, email master.gardener@dentoncounty.gov, call 940-349-2892 or visit dcmga.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags