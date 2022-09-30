Fort Worth La Gran Plaza Mall Library
Corey Dhanji, 57, customer service representative organizes books in the library of La Gran Plaza Mall before the opening in Fort Worth Texas, on Feb. 16. 

 Omar Vega/DMN

Increased threats of violence directed at public libraries and their workers across the country – including in Texas – must be investigated, leaders of the American Library Association wrote in a letter to the FBI this week.

Multiple bombing or shooting threats in the past two weeks have forced temporary closures of libraries in Fort Worth, Denver, Nashville, Salt Lake City and Hawaii, according to the association’s Sept. 27 letter.

