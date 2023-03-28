GBTQ Pride celebrations could be banned in Texas schools under legislation debated Tuesday.
The bill from Republican Rep. Ken King bars public schools from organizing programs “dedicated to celebrating or providing special instruction regarding a sexual preference.”
“Having sexually oriented celebrations at school, for all grades, is teaching our kids a sexual ideology — no matter who’s doing it,” he said.
He added: “If Pride Week is caught up in that, fine. But I didn’t specify one group over another.”
If a district does so, educators’ teaching permits could be suspended or terminated while school employees could face fines up to $10,000.
A petition circulated by the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas calls the bill “a direct assault on school-based Pride celebrations or programs.”
“Pride events in particular are important because they show LGBTQ kids that their identities are valid and worth celebrating,” spokesperson Johnathan Gooch said.
It’s among a spate of proposals in the GOP-led Legislature that take aim at the LGBTQ community as well as how schools teach about gender and sexuality.
Republicans have filed dozens of bills to roll back LGBTQ rights this session, including ones that would target transgender athletes in collegiate sports, ban gender-affirming care for minors and place restrictions on drag shows.
Last year, Attorney General Ken Paxton lashed out at the Austin school district for hosting a Pride Week.
“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” he wrote in a March 2022 letter to the superintendent. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop. Either way, you are breaking state law.”
Then-Austin Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde responded days later with a statement reaffirming the district’s commitment to supporting all students.
“Here at Austin ISD, we celebrate Pride during every school year so our LGBTQIA+ students know how much they are valued and loved,” she wrote. “This year, it’s important to me personally that they know they are respected and safe, too, and lest anyone have any doubt, that absolutely goes for our trans kids.”