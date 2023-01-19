A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally selling more than 50 firearms.
Armani Morris, who was arrested in July following an undercover operation, faces up to five years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to plea papers, Morris knowingly sold at least 52 firearms without a license from March 1, 2021, to July 7, 2022.
In December 2021, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served Morris a cease-and-desist letter informing him of the illegality of selling guns without a license. He continued to buy and sell firearms, according to court documents.
In April, federal agents confronted Morris at his home with evidence of 54 firearm purchases, and he could account for only two of the weapons, court documents say. From March 2021 to March 2022, Morris is thought to have bought $24,500 worth of firearms. He said he spent all of his income on guns, authorities said.
“Morris admitted that the firearms were turning out to be a bad investment,” documents say.
Morris continued selling guns, however, and undercover agents met with him in Dallas County on four separate occasions last summer to buy guns and ammunition. Morris sold the agents seven firearms, including two AR-type pistols and a 9 mm handgun with a Glock switch — a device that turns a pistol into a fully automatic weapon — authorities said.
“Federal law requires firearms dealers to be licensed – and, crucially, to run background checks on their buyers,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a written statement. “Subverting these laws allows guns to fall into the wrong hands, endangering the public.”