DALLAS — Suzie Han of Han’s Korean Restaurant in northwest Dallas was in the kitchen Wednesday afternoon when a customer ran inside and said someone was shooting into the hair salon just four doors away.
All of the patrons left, and Han closed early.
“Of course I am still scared,” Han said in Korean on Saturday. “This is two times in about a month.”
A man fired multiple shots inside the Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane before fleeing in a red minivan. Three women of Korean descent were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police have said.
Police later confirmed that a drive-by shooting involving a red minivan had been reported at the same retail center on April 2. No one was injured, but the shooting caused damage to businesses and at least one vehicle.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said Thursday that police could “confidently say that hate was not a motivating factor” in the salon shooting. But police reversed course just a day later and said they believe the attack may be connected to at least two other crimes — the April 2 drive-by and a shooting in east Oak Cliff on Tuesday — that targeted the Asian community.
Han had not thought about the possibility that the Royal Lane shootings were motivated by hate, but she said she was alarmed to learn that a similar vehicle was described in multiple incidents.
Chang Hye Jin, who operates Hair World Salon, told NBC News that she thought that the shooting was a hate crime because the gunman didn’t demand anything and “just came in to shoot people.”
Chang told NBC that she was shot in the left foot.
There have been different accounts of how many people were inside the salon when the shooting occurred, but Dallas Police Department spokesperson Kristin Lowman said Sunday that there were seven, including the three injured women.
Police had previously said all of the people injured were employees of the salon, but on Sunday said they now believe one of the victims was a customer.
On Saturday, a Dallas police mobile surveillance tower could be seen at the retail center. Han said she feels safer with the added police presence, but added that she hopes to see more permanent measures to increase security in the area.
Han also worries about the effect the shooting will have on businesses.
“Business has already been impacted by the pandemic, and now with this shooting my employees and customers are scared to come here,” she said. “It would be a real problem if police learn that the shooting was targeting Asian people. How would you do business here?”
According to Stop AAPI Hate, Chinese and Korean Americans were the most represented groups in self-reported hate incidents. Sixty-two percent of the people who reported an incident were female, according to a report published in March by the California-based organization. Texas had the fourth-most incidents in the group’s count, behind California, New York and Washington.
Dallas-Fort Worth has Texas’ largest Korean American population, many of whom live in suburbs north of Dallas, including Carrollton, Coppell and Richardson. The Pew Research Center estimated in 2019 that about 41,000 Korean Americans lived in the D-FW area.
Anna Park, the owner of Park Jun’s Hair Salon in Carrollton’s Korean Mall — Furneaux Creek Village Shopping Center, said her customers have not expressed any safety concerns stemming from the Dallas attack.
“I did get calls from South Korea, because it was picked up by news stations there,” she said in Korean.
When she first heard the news of the shooting, Park said she was taken aback to learn that the incident happened so close to home, and did consider closing early.
“But we’ve always felt pretty safe in Carrollton,” she said.
Kitty Cotter, a Korean American employee at another business at the Carrollton shopping center, said she was aware of the rising number of hate-related incidents against people from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for over 30 years, and I had not heard of things like that happening to the Asian community or the Korean community,” Cotter said. “But now I don’t know how we make sure that we are safe or not. We’re hopefully safe, you know?”