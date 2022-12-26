Kevin Payne, a National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee who oversaw D.C. United's rise into an early MLS dynasty as the club's founding president and general manager, died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., of a long-term lung illness. He was 69.

"It saddens me greatly to let you know that Kevin Payne passed away this morning," Sunil Gulati, who served as president of the U.S. Soccer Federation from 2006 to 2018, told The Washington Post. "He was surrounded by his family and at peace after a long and difficult battle. We will all miss him terribly."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you