MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes.
Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday.
It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it a yard early.
The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats’ first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a Top 10 team. It was the third consecutive week a Top 10 team lost to an unranked foe.
James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone to help the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snap the Sooners’ nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.
Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more scores.
TCU 37, No. 15 Texas 27
FORT WORTH, Texas — Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, and TCU beat No. 15 Texas 37-27 on Saturday.
Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12’s worse pass defense and ran for a clinching score late as the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) bounced back from consecutive conference road losses. Duggan led TCU with 72 yards rushing.
Ehlinger’s first three interceptions led to 13 TCU points, and coach Tom Herman gave the Horned Frogs three more when he called timeout just before freshman Griffin Kell missed a 52-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half. Kell drilled the second chance.
The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) lost a third straight game in Fort Worth for the first time since the 1940s. It was the fifth win in six tries against Texas for the Horned Frogs, which includes their first four-game winning streak in the series since the 1930s.
Oklahoma State 34, No.23 Iowa State 27
AMES, Iowa — Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two TDs and Oklahoma State upset 23rd-ranked Iowa State 34-27 on Saturday, snapping the Cyclones’ three-game winning streak.
Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), who used four big plays to snap their two-game skid.
Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.
Iowa State then stuffed Hubbard on a 4th-and-1 near midfield with just under 3 minutes left. But quarterback Brock Purdy threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off shortly thereafter — then another interception in the final seconds sealed the Cyclones’ fate.
Oklahoma State jumped ahead 21-13 at halftime behind a 71-yard catch and run touchdown from Tylan Wallace, a 50-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Braydon Johnson and a 65-yard scoring run from Hubbard.