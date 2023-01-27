Xavier Patterson trial
Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom Monday to stand trial in the death of his children’s mother, Meagan Darling.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

This story was updated Friday night with the jury's verdict. Read it here.

The jury in the trial for Xavier Patterson, a Denton man charged with murder in the shooting death of the mother of his children, began deliberations Friday morning.

