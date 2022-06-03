Johnnie Gail Curry Clerihew, age 86, died to this life on June 1, 2022 in Denton, Texas. Gail was born on January 10, 1936, in Galveston, Texas to Johnnie Oran and Fay Keefer Johnson. Gail was a long-time member of St. David of Wales Episcopal Church. She was blessed to serve as a member of the vestry and as president of the Women of St. David’s; she also served in other capacities throughout the years.
Gail graduated from LaMarque High School in 1954 as valedictorian. She later married Dr. Robert Curry and raised three children. After attending the University of North Texas, Gail was employed there in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. She served there as one of the two first women assistant athletic directors for the University. After retiring from the University, Gail married Dr. George Clerihew.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by: her husband, George Clerihew; daughter Sharon Hibbard and husband, Gordon, son Greg Curry, daughter Suzanne Smith and husband John; step-children Carla Ostrander, Claudia Clerihew, George Clerihew II and wife Toni. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lauren Blankenship and husband Todd, Sarah Hibbard, Kyle Smith, Blake Smith, Kaitlyn Smith; 7 step-grandchildren, Mark Ostrander and wife Melissa, Alison Ostrander, Sara Schwartz and husband Nick, Brian Burke, Breann Burke, Jacob Clerihew and Alex Clerihew; 1 great-granddaughter, Emi Blankenship; 3 step-great grandsons, Jackson, Aiden and Max Ostrander; cousin, Carol Pagonas.
The funeral will be held at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St., Denton, TX on June 11 at 11:00 AM. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall. For those wishing to do so, a memorial donation may be made in Gail’s name to St. David of Wales Memorial Fund, 623 Ector St., Denton, TX 76201.
Funeral arrangements are by DeBerry Funeral Directors.