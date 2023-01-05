Jane Nelson Resolution
Retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, showed up to Denton County’s Tuesday Commissioners Court meeting to receive her resolution for 30 years as a senator — and ended up announcing her nomination as secretary of state.

 Contributed Photo/Denton County

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas secretary of state on Thursday.

"I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State and am grateful for the confidence Governor Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role," reads a statement from Nelson. "As Secretary of State, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state's elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties."

