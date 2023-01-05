Retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, showed up to Denton County’s Tuesday Commissioners Court meeting to receive her resolution for 30 years as a senator — and ended up announcing her nomination as secretary of state.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas secretary of state on Thursday.
"I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State and am grateful for the confidence Governor Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role," reads a statement from Nelson. "As Secretary of State, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state's elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties."
Nelson also looks forward to working with international partners, such as Mexico, "to enhance Texas' position on the global stage and continue building our reputation as a global economic powerhouse," according to her statement.
Nelson will be sworn in by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht on Saturday.
The Texas Secretary of State serves as the state's Chief Election Officer; provides a repository for official, business and commercial records; publishes rules and regulations; and commissions notaries public. Nelson's new role also involving serving as a senior advisor and liaison to the governor for Texas Border and Mexican Affairs, and also involves being the chief international protocol officer for Texas. The secretary of state is one of six state officials named by the Texas Constitution to form the Executive Department of the State.