DALLAS — The flight plan and pilot briefing before Saturday’s Wings Over Dallas will undergo heavy scrutiny as investigators try to determine the factors behind the midair collision between two WWII-era aircraft that killed six crew members.
The crash Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport was captured in dozens of videos and photos from spectators at the Commemorative Air Force event, showing the Bell P-63 Kingcobra plane crashing into the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber in a fiery explosion that killed all six people aboard.
Flight safety experts say those videos and photos don’t explain exactly what happened. The slower-moving Boeing B-17 may have been in a blind spot for the single pilot P-63 Kingcobra, which was moving at a much higher rate of speed. While mechanical issues, weather and medical records will all be reviewed, the investigation will likely focus on why two planes with experienced pilots were so close.
“The fighter was out of position and I don’t know why,” said Jeff Guzzetti, a former air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration who now consults on aviation safety issues. “There has to be a reason for that. It may have been a blocked view or a mechanical error or medical emergency.”
Flight safety experts said human error was likely a factor in the crash, but it’s unclear from videos whether that error was on behalf of one of the pilots, with someone communicating with planes from the ground or in the preparations for the air show.
The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the Wings Over Dallas air show, identified the six men killed in the crash, three of whom were former commercial airline pilots. Commemorative Air Force President Hank Coates declined to comment on the investigation Monday.
NTSB investigators said Monday that they had retrieved an electronic flight display from the B-17 Flying Fortress and GPS navigational unit from the P-63 Kingcobra that may help provide more insight into how exactly the planes were positioned and their trajectory, in addition to radar data already available. However, both of those devices were damaged and will need to be sent to a lab in Washington, D.C., to find out if any relevant data can be retrieved.
During an NTSB review such as this one, federal investigators will use air traffic control data, information pulled from flight instruments as well as video from spectators to recreate in three dimensions the event, including a view from the cockpit of each aircraft, Guzzetti said.
“These pilots have a keen sense of situational awareness, especially if they were trying to rendezvous with another aircraft,” Guzzetti said. “Most people in these shows are professional pilots or were professional pilots, but that doesn’t mean they don’t become complacent and make mistakes.”
Neither of the planes had flight data recorders, known as “black boxes.” It will take four to six weeks to release a preliminary report and 12 to 18 months for a full report.
Federal investigators declined to say what caused the crash or if there were any early theories.
“There have been some accidents at air shows over the years,” said NTSB board member Michael Graham. “I do know that hundreds of air shows go on in the United States every year that don’t have accidents.”
The accident appeared to happen while a series of planes were coming in for a pass at the airport, banking slightly, said Richard Levy, a former American Airlines pilot.
Levy said he worked with both Terry Barker and Len Root, two other former American Airlines pilots who were aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.
“I know them from flying together,” Levy said. “They were all good aviators with airshow experience.”
Levy also said the P-63, piloted by former United Airlines pilot Craig Hutain, may have had his view blocked by the wing of his aircraft as the two jets approached.
“They are going to want to talk to the air boss,” Levy said. “They are going to find out what the air boss said to the P-63.”
The air boss is the air show official who communicates flight planes and position to aircraft, coordinating with FAA air traffic controllers to maintain spacing in the air.
A carefully choreographed plan should have been communicated before the event to all pilots during a pre-flight briefing, Levy said.
But flying in formation is complicated, particularly for planes of different sizes that fly at different speeds, Levy said.
“The public loves these airshows, but there is a risk,” he said.
NTSB investigators have moved the wreckage of the P-63 Kingcobra jet off the Dallas Executive Airport airfield, Graham said, and it was taken to a facility to be examined. Heavy rains on Monday slowed efforts to move the B-17 and federal flight safety investigators will remain on scene for several days to continue the review.
John Cox, another former airline pilot and air safety chairman for the Air Line Pilots Association, said flying in military air shows is a passion for many former airline pilots, who are required to retire at 65 from commercial airlines.
“People view these planes as national treasures and want to share them with the public,” Cox said. “It’s an insight into American history, especially since we are losing so many WWII veterans at such as high rate now.”
While the military jets are much different than the commercial airlines these pilots flew their entire career, commercial airline pilots tend to be meticulously obsessed with safety and flight plans after decades in a highly regulated business.
“These are people that understand safety procedures,” Cox said. “These are people that understand carefully executed plans, that understand locality. These are professional airmen.”
That’s why the first phase of the investigation will try to focus on outside factors that may have caused the accident, such as a mechanical malfunction, smoke in the cockpit, weather or even a medical emergency.
At the same time, investigators will try to digitally recreate the airspace during the crash and what each plane was doing. That includes reviewing the flight plan, briefing and any communications between ground crews, air traffic controllers and pilots.
While there are hundreds of air shows across the country every year and accidents are rare, Dallas aviation attorney Kent Krause said fatalities are “more common than they should be.”
“The Cobra is a 70-year-old aircraft and while they recondition them, you can’t always get the same parts and you don’t have the rigorous checklist,” Krause said. “And while these pilots are experienced pilots, flying in a formation in close proximity is not the norm and you should be specifically trained for doing this.”
During a Commemorative Air Force press conference Saturday, Coates said that the crew of the planes were experts.
“These guys do very thorough training,” Coates said. “These are very well-trained folks and they have been doing it for a long time.”