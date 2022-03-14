For many people, the phrase "family-run business" might carry with it a dose of the warm and fuzzies. It's the old American dream — work hard and carve out a piece for you and yours. But for the family of a beloved Denton restaurant, it quickly turned into a nightmare.
Wijittra Rogers and her niece, Suphanee Elzubeir, purchased Thai Ocha for $180,000 in March 2018, running the business together since then. In December, Rogers sued Elzubeir for fraud, and Elzubeir filed suit right back, alleging her aunt mishandled hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds.
Buckle up, folks. It's going to be a wild ride.
Suits & countersuits
Copies of bank records submitted show that Elzubeir purchased 60 shares of the company, depositing just over $100,000 into the Homsin Investments, Inc. account, with Rogers depositing $80,000 for a total of 40 shares. But that wasn't because Rogers didn't plan to be an equal partner, according to her attorney, Aubry Dameron.
"They decided that they were going to invest in this business so that she [Suphanee] could come on an E-2 Visa, and the problem with that is the business cost only $180,000," Dameron said. "The immigration attorney advised them that Suphanee needed to, on paper, invest at least $100,000 so Wichita, wanting to help her niece, agreed that they would invest equally but on paper it would show Suphanee as the majority owner with $100,000 at the initial investment."
Both parties claim there was an agreement to equalize contributions, but while Rogers says she gave Elzubeir that amount in cash, Suphanee claims that never happened — meaning Rogers' self-distribution of 50% of the company's profits over the next several years was unlawful.
"Serious questions" arose early on about Rogers' handling of company funds, according to Elzubeir's counterclaim, with Rogers "treating the company account as a cash till." Elzubeir asserts that Rogers wrongfully distributed over $128,000 to herself and cannot account for another $310,000 in cash transactions over the past two years. She also took $33,000 in funds for personal use, the suit claims, though the full amount "cannot be accounted for unless Wijittra turns over her accounting records."
"They are equal investors, but Suphanee is now taking advantage of the paperwork that was done so she can obtain her visa to the detriment of Wijittra," Dameron said.
Alongside disputes about ownership and company cash, the family members have each accused the other of bad behavior, with Elzubeir claiming that Rogers has interfered with staff and threatened to interfere with the restaurant's lease following a cash audit initiated by Elzubeir last fall. Rogers, meanwhile, says Elzubeir used Thai Ocha assets and vendor accounts for a new Thai restaurant she has registered as a director of, Simply Yum, in Fort Worth.
Elzubeir's husband, Mohamed, is registered as the president and director of ALLCONTENT Corporation, which does business as Simply Yum, public records show. Suphanee was added as a director in May 2021.
Given the ongoing disagreements over the management of Thai Ocha, you might think it's time for one of the parties to bow out — but even those efforts have created turmoil.
In 2020, Rogers claims, Elzubeir hired counsel who sent a letter proposing setting terms for the sale of the restaurant, valuing it at $1 million. Elzubeir offered to sell her shares to Rogers for $500,000 and, when Rogers suggested a neutral valuation of the restaurant instead, refused, according to Rogers.
But Elzubeir did try to leave the restaurant in September 2021, Roger's petition asserts. Through her husband as power of attorney, Elzubeir informed Rogers that month would be her last and the hiring of a new general manager was discussed, Rogers says.
The abrupt departure caused revenue losses for the business, Rogers said, and after a few weeks of absence, Elzubeir began demanding a salary again to boot.
But according to minutes from the shareholder's meeting Sept. 24, Elzubeir told Rogers she would need to step back as kitchen manager for at least three weeks because of her health, with Niti "Nick" Diotragool replacing her in kitchen duties at a $4,000/month salary.
A letter sent by Dameron's office Oct. 22 recounts the supposed back-and-forth and demanded Elzubeir's resignation for breach of fiduciary duty, claiming she was no longer "fit to act as a director" or entitled to a salary. The letter gave Elzubeir the option of resigning within three days or presenting a buy/sell offer.
When Elzubeir didn't, Rogers filed suit.
Of course, Elzubeir's filings say that's not the way it went down.
Thai Ocha court documents
Not long after she began investigating Roger's use of the company account, she received the letter "demanding without justification that Suphanee simply resign from her position," the defendant's response reads. Around this time, Rogers also bought her own Thai restaurant, Tuk Tuk Thai (formerly Khao San on University Drive). The restaurant is run by Roger's daughter, Naritsara, and Rogers is a silent shareholder, Dameron said.
Alongside disputes over shares and company accounts, the family members accused each other of a slew of bad behavior. Rogers interfered with staff and threatened to do the same with the restaurant's lease, Elzubeir's suit asserts, while Rogers' accuses Mohamed of trying to intimidate her.
"There were a lot of times where Wijittra would be in to help with management, help make food or train people, that sort of thing, and now with him present, he makes her very uncomfortable," Dameron said. Mo came on in 2020, initially doing marketing at Suphanee's request but eventually becoming more and more involved in the business, according to Dameron.
William Scazzero, Elzubeir's attorney, says that despite the back-and-forth, the case is pretty straightforward.
"Ms. Rogers' failure to refer to a single statue or case to support her claims confirms that this lawsuit is baseless and was likely filed in response to the decision by Homsin Investments to audit her financial activities over the past several years," reads a statement sent to the Denton Record-Chronicle by Scazzero. "For now, Homsin is in good hands, and will not be affected by the litigation against Ms. Rogers, despite her best efforts to the contrary."
Ultimately, Dameron says, the family members need to part ways.
"Since they're not getting along, they need to find a way to separate and figure out who's going to keep the business," Dameron said. "Wijittra is hoping to keep the business going and just get her fair share of it."
In other business news…
--> Speaking of legal woes, a three-man Bartonville startup has become a target for music giant Fender. It's not the first time the company has gone after a small business.
--> While fuel prices are on everyone's mind, Denton's fleet services are somewhat insulated from the soaring costs — for now.
--> And, briefly, student apartment complex CastleRock was sold to a New York investment group which will invest over $1 million into the property.
That's it, Denton, until next time. My Thai takeout is calling.
— Amber Gaudet