Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 10:11 am
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas took the next step in ushering in a new era in program history last week when the Mean Green opened spring football practice under new coach Eric Morris.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over following last season. So what transpired in that first workout and what was the feeling about it among UNT's players?
The Denton Record-Chronicle was there to talk with Morris and some of UNT's star players for a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
If you're not already a subscriber, take advantage of our $1 offer for UNT fans.
And in other news from around the world of UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT continued its dramatic run in the National Invitation Tournament last night when it came back from 14 points down to edge Wisconsin 56-54 in the semifinals. The Mean Green now head to the final game on Thursday in Las Vegas.
>> UNT named former Texas A&M-Commerce coach Jason Burton its new women's basketball coach. Burton was highly successful at Commerce and is the program's all-time winningest coach.
>> UNT women's basketball guard Quincy Noble announced her intention to transfer for the final season of her college career. Noble will go down as one of the best players in program history.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.