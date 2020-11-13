The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jose Vasquez Jr., 22, deadly conduct, Denton police
Ismael Ramos, 19, three counts of aggravated robbery and robbery, Denton and Corinth police
Jeanette Gilstrap, 50, injury to an elderly individual, Denton police
Omar Pina, 43, theft from person, two counts of credit card abuse and two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police
Artavius Thompson, 18, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Daekwon Jackson, 19, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Darrion Stevenson, 25, aggravated assault, Denton police
Marlon Gaynair, 17, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter James, 34, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Martayvion Hart, 19, accident involving personal injury, The Colony police
Scott Ross, 48, impersonating a public servant, The Colony police
Rebecca Green, 56, theft, The Colony police
Sara Kopfer, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Nicolas Madero-Ferro, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Rolando Renteria-Escarcega, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Samuel Arbour-Trujillo, 35, two counts of endangering a child, Lewisville police
Dakota Willis, 28, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child, Lewisville police
Jacqueline Jackson, 65, harassment of a public servant and retaliation, Lewisville police
Tannia Loufus, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Francis Villanueva, 44, impersonating a public servant, Lewisville police
Trevaughn Linnear, 25, possession of marijuana, Little Elm police
Byron Linnear, 29, possession of marijuana, Little Elm police
Dwayne Smith, 35, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Little Elm police
Stephanie Nelson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Alexis Patino, 41, theft, Roanoke police