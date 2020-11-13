The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jose Vasquez Jr., 22, deadly conduct, Denton police

Ismael Ramos, 19, three counts of aggravated robbery and robbery, Denton and Corinth police

Jeanette Gilstrap, 50, injury to an elderly individual, Denton police

Omar Pina, 43, theft from person, two counts of credit card abuse and two counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton police

Artavius Thompson, 18, aggravated robbery, Denton police

Daekwon Jackson, 19, aggravated robbery, Denton police

Darrion Stevenson, 25, aggravated assault, Denton police

Marlon Gaynair, 17, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Hunter James, 34, two counts of assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Martayvion Hart, 19, accident involving personal injury, The Colony police

Scott Ross, 48, impersonating a public servant, The Colony police

Rebecca Green, 56, theft, The Colony police

Sara Kopfer, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Nicolas Madero-Ferro, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Rolando Renteria-Escarcega, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Samuel Arbour-Trujillo, 35, two counts of endangering a child, Lewisville police

Dakota Willis, 28, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering a child, Lewisville police

Jacqueline Jackson, 65, harassment of a public servant and retaliation, Lewisville police

Tannia Loufus, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Francis Villanueva, 44, impersonating a public servant, Lewisville police

Trevaughn Linnear, 25, possession of marijuana, Little Elm police

Byron Linnear, 29, possession of marijuana, Little Elm police

Dwayne Smith, 35, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Little Elm police

Stephanie Nelson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Alexis Patino, 41, theft, Roanoke police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!