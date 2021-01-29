The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Vladimir Lankenau, 21, stalking, Carrollton police
- Robert Conrad, 50, stalking, Denton police
- Joshua Terry, 39, assault family violence, Little Elm police
- Timothy Benton, 24, repeated violation of a protective order, Lewisville police
- Robert Lewis III, 29, continuous violence against the family, Lewisville police
- Laroy Rogers, 40, injury to a child, Argyle police
- Paul Clark, 45, aggravated assault, Aubrey police
- Taiwan Davis, 25, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
- Richard Mitchell, 45, assault family violence, Carrollton police
- Hector Rodriguez, 20, two counts of assault family violence, Carrollton police
- Jalen Derrick, 19, burglary of a habitation, Dallas police
- Daniel Carrera, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Matthew Dixon, 28, assault family violence enhanced, retaliation and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
- Saul Razon Gomez, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Marticio Johnson, 33, assault family violence, Denton police
- Horacio Solis, 23, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Gerson Tome, 35, assault family violence, Denton police
- Caleb Webster, 27, assault family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
- Christopher Yoes, 28, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Daniel Morales-Sanchez, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Jamal Myles, 26, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Marcus Purnell, 40, assault family violence enhanced, evading arrest and unauthorized use of vehicle, Pilot Point police
- Steven Fikes, 33, assault family violence enhanced and violation of a protective order, The Colony police
- Luis Fonseca-Acosta, 39, manslaughter and aggravated assault, Carrollton police
- Colton Meyer, 19, manslaughter, Fort Worth police
- Enrique Hernandez, 22, invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police
- Benjamin Morgan, 37, possession of child pornography, Flower Mound police
- Edward Hudson, 39, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Timothy Williamson, 32, burglary of a building, theft and unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Adrian Wilson Jr., 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Zainul Bandeali, 63, five counts of arson, Lewisville police
- Bryan Benetato, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Darrell Walker, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Zachary Wright, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Northeast police
- Brandy Gibson, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Northeast police
- Jose Garcia, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
- Tyrone Darling Jr., 28, unlawful possession of a firearm, Argyle police
- Devin Johnson, 24, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Shayla Spaulding, 21, accident involving personal injury, Lake Dallas police
- Marquel Pipes, 17, two counts of aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
- Shane Fortner Jr., 27, accident involving personal injury, Little Elm police
- Jonathan Zavala, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle, Northlake police