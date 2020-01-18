Tecun Uman, Guatemala
Over 2,000 migrants try to enter Mexico
Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.
Normally, migrants who want to request asylum in Mexico are allowed to cross the bridge. But many migrants prefer to pass through Mexico en route to the U.S., which has repeatedly asked Mexico to impede their arrival.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Mexican marine told The Associated Press on Friday that his orders were to form a “human wall” to contain the flow of migrants. On Saturday, babies cried and tempers flared as hundreds of Mexican National Guardsmen blocked the path of thousands of migrants.
Mexico’s National Migration Institute said via Twitter on Saturday that it had reinforced multiple points along the country’s southern border to assure “safe, orderly and regular immigration.”
Tehran, Iran
Iran to send flight recorders to Ukraine
Iran will send the black box flight recorders from the Ukrainian jetliner that it accidentally shot down last week to Ukraine for further analysis, an Iranian official said Saturday.
Hassan Rezaeifer, the head of accident investigations for the civil aviation department, said it was not possible to read the black boxes in Iran, without elaborating. He said French, American and Canadian experts would help analyze them in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
He said if that doesn’t work the black boxes will be sent to France. His remarks were carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot the plane down shortly after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board. Hours earlier, the Guard had launched ballistic missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq in response to the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Officials say lower-level officers mistook the plane for a U.S. cruise missile.
Benghazi, Libya
Libya’s eastern forces move to halt oil exports
A move by Libya’s east-based forces to choke off oil exports from its territory threatens to throttle much of the country’s oil production, the national oil corporation said Saturday, escalating tensions ahead of an international peace summit to end the civil war.
Powerful tribal groups loyal to Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose forces control eastern Libya and much of the south, seized several large export terminals Friday along the eastern coast as well as southern oil fields. It marked a major challenge to the rival U.N.-backed government based in Tripoli, which collects revenues from oil production.
Libya’s critical oil industry is dominated by the National Oil Corporation, which declared that the suspension of exports would prevent the company from fulfilling contracts with international oil companies.
It warned the closure of eastern port terminals under Hifter’s control would cut crude oil production by 800,000 barrels a day and estimated the country would lose $55 million in daily revenues.
St. John’s, Newfoundland
Newfoundland reeling after blizzard buries
Canada’s weather agency ended a blizzard warning for the St. John’s, Newfoundland, area on Saturday, but a rare state of emergency and storm surge warning remained in effect following a monster storm that buried Newfoundland’s capital city.
The intense snowfall that brought St. John’s and many other communities to a standstill on Friday slowed overnight, according to Environment Canada.
At the peak of the storm, which some described as being like a blizzard in a hurricane, even snowplows were pulled off roads due to near zero visibility conditions. However, plowing operations in St. John’s resumed overnight.
But with more than 70 centimeters (2.3 feet) of new snow on the ground in some areas, and strong winds piling up drifts, roads were likely to remain treacherous.
Blizzards are common in Newfoundland but strong winds and the amount of snow that fell and the fact that there was already a lot snow on the ground made this unique.