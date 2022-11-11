220817_drc_news_ercotimg.jpg
A CSX and Union Pacific train passes by the Handley Generating Station in East Fort Worth, pictured here working during a winter storm warning after overnight freezing rain and sleet covered North Texas on Feb. 3.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

Texas may be the nation’s energy capital, but Texans aren’t getting a break on their energy bills — and many are feeling the squeeze.

Nearly 45% of residents said they had to forgo spending on basic necessities, such as food and medicine, in order to pay their energy bills, according to a Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey.

