As was the case when the 2021 season started, attention on the health of Dak Prescott is a priority with the Cowboys returning from their bye week on Monday.
And unlike a shoulder issue or how he played following ankle surgery, Prescott’s ailment this time is a right calf strain suffered on his last throw of an overtime victory over the Patriots. That was October 17.
Prescott walked on his own as he left the field following the game. Yet inside the depths of Gillette Stadium he needed help from Ezekiel Elliott getting into the locker room. Prescott conducted a press conference with a protective boot on that right leg. He made jokes about whether Jordan Brand could get a custom-made boot for him.
Prescott downplayed the injury.
On Sunday, a source said Prescott is out of the protective boot and another source said Prescott is feeling better.
The Cowboys don’t seem overly concerned with Prescott’s ability to play next Sunday against the Vikings. The first test for Prescott is Wednesday’s practice at The Star. If Prescott participates without any problems, then everything should be fine.
Right?
“If you’re like me, which most people are now and that are Cowboys fans, you learn never to bet against Dak,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM]. “Confident and feel like he’s going to be playing. Like I said, I wouldn’t bet against him and feel confident that he’s going to do what he needs to do to get himself ready to play.”
The Cowboys are 5-1 coming out of the bye and while Mike McCarthy doesn’t believe the week off halts momentum, losing Prescott would douse everything.
In 2020, a season the Cowboys detest talking about, they went 4-7 without Prescott. Dallas encountered a four-game losing streak and in their seven losses, they failed to score more than 20 points in any of them.
Now with a healthy Prescott, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is receiving attention about becoming a head coach somewhere and there’s plenty of reasons why.
Coming into Sunday’s games, the pair command the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (34.2 points per game), have the No. 1 overall offense, No. 2 rushing attack and fifth-best passing game.
It’s easy to see what Prescott means to this Cowboys offense and his presence means so much to not only a possible NFC East title but a deep playoff run.
The Cowboys, like they were when Prescott recovered from a right latissimus strain suffered in training camp, will be cautious with his health. There’s no need to rush Prescott back, if he’s not ready, just for the sake of possibly losing him later in the year with a re-injury.
“I just think you make what’s in the best interest for each individual player based on the injury,” Jones said on The Fan. “If it’s in the best interest for the player not to play, then you have to do that. It is a long season. It is 17 games. We have faced injuries already this year. As I gave you, people have stepped up. Feel like right now we’re playing really good. We’re getting some players back. Feel like we can make the best possible decision when it comes to any player in terms of if he should play that particular week.”
This is different.
QB1 is needed because the support system just doesn’t measure up.
McCarthy had positive reports on backup quarterbacks Will Grier and Cooper Rush last week when asked.
“Cooper’s done an outstanding job,” he said. “[Quarterbacks coach] Doug [Nussmeier] does a great job with keeping the quarterbacks involved in the game plan process as far as individual presentations throughout the week. Cooper’s very sharp. He plays with really good rhythm. Has command. I feel really good about where Cooper Rush is. I think Will really has turned the corner in the last two weeks as far as the language and getting comfortable for what we’re doing.”
That’s nice to hear but if the Cowboys expect to go far this season, and by a look at the schedule this team can position itself into a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, Prescott’s health needs to be on point.