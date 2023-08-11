Sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 108F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Busy week? Check out In Case You Missed It to catch up on this week's top stories in Denton.
There never seems to be enough time in the day, and we want to make it easy to stay up to date. Let us know what you think!
Amid local protesters, Abbott again signs ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ in ceremony at TWU library
Gov. Greg Abbott held a signing event for Senate Bill 15, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” at TWU on Monday.
Residents feel unheard after city moves to consider more housing in northeast Denton
Denton City Council voted to move forward to assess plans to develop the Hartlee Field area of northeast Denton.
Day One at Denton ISD's newest middle school — and the legacy behind its name
Take a look inside the first day at Cheek Middle School, named after a celebrated Denton ISD teacher Pat Hagan Cheek.
Burger restaurant Rodeo Goat to open Denton location this fall
The popular Dallas burger spot is coming to Denton next month. It will open at the former Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen location.
Denton man charged with murder in 2022 Fry Street shooting set for trial next week
The trial of a 19-year-old man who was charged with murder in a shooting near Fry Street will begin next week.
Will Denton County create a new emergency services district? Voters will decide in November
This week, County Commissioners decided to add establishing a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 to November’s ballot.
Mark Davis, local drummer and beloved Santa Claus, dies at 69
Beloved local drummer Mark Davis is celebrated by his friends and family for his jolly persona.
Denton Natatorium returns to normal hours starting Monday
The Denton Natatorium will begin operating under normal hours starting Aug. 14.
Six Denton coffee spots to try this National Coffee Month
Celebrate National Coffee Month by swinging by one of these six local shops for your daily dose of caffeine or a nice snack.
Heat could give UNT huge advantage in season opener against Cal
As the Sept. 2 season opener for UNT against the Golden Bears inches closer, the question of how the Texas heat will affect the California team arises.
