Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 11:44 pm
Happy Saturday! As we close out another week of news, we wanted to deliver some of our top stories straight to you in case they got lost in the shuffle.
Rough week for some Denton ISD buses: Five broke down last week
Denton ISD had to order replacement units for 5 buses after they broke down last week while transporting students.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen again in Texas. Here’s what to know about a new variant.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations start to increase in Texas, learn more about the new variant, EG.5.
Tinker with Denton’s budget yourself by using the city’s new interactive tool
The city of Denton recently launched an online interactive tool that lets residents offer their input on the city’s budget.
Denton detectives make arrest in decades-old sexual assault cases
A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection to sexual assaults that occurred in Denton in the 1990s after DNA evidence linked him to the cold cases.
Is your Airbnb unregistered? Denton may hire a company to find out, and other short-term rental updates
The city of Denton intends to hire a third-party company to help identify unregistered short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.
Stone Earle gets nod as starting QB for UNT, but Chandler Rogers will also play
UNT coach Eric Morris announced that Stone Earle will start as quarterback in the Mean Green’s season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
Free places to park around Denton’s hotspots
Sometimes it can be difficult to find a place to park in Denton, so we’ve rounded up several free places to park around Denton’s most popular spots.
Denton 19-year-old sentenced to 55 years in prison for Fry Street murder
The 19-year-old man who was found guilty of the Fry Street shooting death of a 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Denton ISD approves bringing nonprofit health care clinic to Fred Moore HS amid objections
The Denton ISD Board of Trustees voted in favor of bringing PediPlace, a nonprofit pediatric clinic, to Fred Moore High School.
Denton allocates nearly $3M in grants for local nonprofits offering housing assistance, health care and child care
The city of Denton will be giving almost $3 million in grants to local nonprofits like Denton County MHMR as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
