Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 7:45 pm
Happy Saturday! In case you got caught up in the whirlwind of the week, we've gathered up our top stories to help keep you informed.
Who’s approving Denton council agendas? Committee hasn’t met in five months despite city code
The Denton City Council’s agenda committee has not met to review the agenda since April, even though this violates city code.
Denton County’s new mental health navigators are up and running
Denton County launched DCPH Links this week, a resource that allows people to call or text mental health navigators for non-emergency resources.
NCTC opens new phase of HVAC training center in Denton County
NCTC’s new HVAC training center, which offers certifications in HVAC, industrial mechatronics and plumbing, opened on Monday.
Southeast Denton fears the worst as city seeks input from residents on future development
Southeast Denton residents are concerned that the city won’t listen to their concerns about further developing the area.
No solution yet, but survey is clear: Denton needs safer paths for people on bike and foot, residents say
The 2023 Pedestrian and Cyclist Public Safety Survey revealed that many Denton residents want bike and foot paths in the city to be improved upon.
Denton, Aubrey ISDs make U.S. News' list of top high schools
Guyer High School and Aubrey High School both earned spots on the US News & World Report Best High Schools in the nation for 2023-24 list.
UNT to face former OC, new Cal assistant Mike Bloesch on Saturday
The Mean Green will face the team’s former offensive coordinator, Mike Bloesch, in the Cal game on Saturday. Bloesch is now Cal’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach.
Winning track record helps UNT land Arkansas point guard Layne Taylor
Arkansas point guard Layne Taylor announced his decision to commit to UNT this week.
Guyer, Ryan football teams ranked top 10 in divisions after Week 1 wins
Guyer and Ryan’s football teams both ranked in the top 10 in their classifications after winning games during the first week of the season.
Three local volleyball teams remain ranked among state's best as district play nears
Argyle, Ponder and Aubrey’s high school volleyball teams ranked among the top 25 squads in their classifications by the TGCA.
